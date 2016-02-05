Stable kernels 5.2.16, 4.19.74, and 4.14.145
Linux 5.2.16
I'm announcing the release of the 5.2.16 kernel.
All users of the 5.2 kernel series must upgrade.
The updated 5.2.y git tree can be found at:
git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.2.y
and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:
https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...
Linux 4.19.74
Linux 4.14.145
