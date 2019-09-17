Android Leftovers
-
The most hotly anticipated Android phone this fall won’t launch in the US or Europe
-
Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro has one-third as much RAM as top Android flagships, but it still crushes them
-
Huawei's new Android phone lacks lustre without Google apps
-
Huawei launches new Android-powered flagship phones without Google apps
-
Huawei Mate 30 Event: Mate 30 Pro, Watch GT 2, Vision TV Announced
-
BET+ streaming service launches on Android and Android TV
-
OnePlus 7T spotted on Geekbench running Android 10 and 8GB RAM
-
Google Chrome app is no longer the WebView provider in Android 10
-
A huge list of Samsung Galaxy phones set to be updated to Android 10 just leaked
-
The first Black Shark is receiving an update to Android 9 Pie
-
The Android Police Podcast is live on Twitch
-
When Diverse Network ASICs Meet A Unifying Operating System
And it has also been a decade since switch upstart Arista Networks launched its Extensible Operating System, or EOS, which is derived from Linux. [...] The cross-platform nature of ArcOS, coupled with its ability to run in any function on the network, could turn out to be the key differentiator. A lot of these other NOSes were point solutions that could only be deployed in certain parts of the network, and that just creates animosity with the incumbent vendors that dominate the rest of the networking stack. Given the mission-critical nature of networking in the modern datacenter, it costs a great deal to qualify a new network operating system, and it can take a lot of time. If ArcOS can run across more platforms, qualify faster, and do more jobs in the network, then, says Garg, it has a good chance of shaking up switching and routing. “That totally changes the business conversation and the TCO advantages that we can bring to a customer across the entirety of their network.”
Server: Kubernetes/OpenShift, OpenStack, and Red Hat's Ansible
Top 15+ Best Script Writing Software for Linux in 2019
Script writing software is designed to play a vital role for writers from different writing sectors. As a newbie, it may not be simple to use. But, after a certain period, it comes handy for creating scripts for films, novels, and television programs. Linux has to offer a bunch of tools for script writing for both beginners and professionals. There is a wide range of applications that are open source and free. Moreover, if you want to get some extra bit of advanced features, you may need to spend some bucks.
