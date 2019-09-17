Linux Mag Published (Paywall)
Wireless control over a long distance with the LoRa modem
Go program stores directory paths
Tutorial – Mastodon
Analyze disk usage with Baobab
Cleaning up the filesystem
Designing Keyboardio
A networked receiver for digital music
Starting out with FOSSH
Anonymous File Sharing with OnionShare 2.0
NEWS
Mandatory Access Control with AppArmor
Install and manage games with Lutris Play Time
Knoppix 8.6 and Super Grub2
Exploring the Sayonara audio player
And the Time Is …
FOSSPicks
Making smart devices smarter with Tasmota
Zack's Kernel News
Adding dialog boxes to shell scripts
McFly upgrades Bash with artificial intelligence Intelligently Arranged
Online password protection