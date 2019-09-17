Raspberry Pi 4 getting hot? A closer look
I hope that will all arrive in time for me to try it out over the weekend, so I can pass along some more information about temperatures, and about what pieces fit together in which cases, if any.
Finally, the Raspberry Pi Foundation says that they are working on several software and firmware changes that should help bring the temperature of the Pi 4 down.
Hopefully those will be released soon - but even if they are, I don't expect that they will improve the situation by more than 5 degrees or so, and given how hot the Pi 4 runs, that is not enough to eliminate the need for the kind of hardware measures I am looking at now.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 576 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
2 hours 48 min ago
4 hours 17 min ago
19 hours 38 min ago
20 hours 35 min ago
21 hours 2 min ago
21 hours 54 min ago
22 hours 39 sec ago
23 hours 11 min ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago