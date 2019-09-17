Plasma 5.16.90 (Plasma 5.17 Beta) Available for Testing
Are you using Kubuntu 19.04 Disco Dingo, our current Stable release? Or are you already running our development builds of the upcoming 19.10 Eoan Ermine?
We currently have Plasma 5.16.90 (Plasma 5.17 Beta) available in our Beta PPA for Kubuntu 19.04 and 19.10.
This is a Beta Plasma release, so testers should be aware that bugs and issues may exist.
