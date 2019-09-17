Android Leftovers
-
A brand new Android phone you can’t buy is as close as we’ve seen to a perfect design
-
Samsung Android 10 beta could arrive very soon
-
Samsung Android 10 roadmap appears online (Update)
-
Forget iOS 13: Here's what Samsung devices will receive Android 10
-
Here’s The List of Samsung Devices Getting Android 10 Update (Leaked)
-
Leaked Samsung Android 10 update list lacks some big names
-
Here's a List of Samsung Phones Set to Get the Android 10 Update
-
That Samsung Android 10 update list that drops the Galaxy S8 isn’t official
-
LG's leaked Android 10 skin is still oppressively bright, but at least there's dark mode
-
Magisk 19.4 brings Android 10 and product partition support and adds a new system-as-root implementation
-
That Leaked List of Samsung Devices Getting Android 10 Is Bogus
-
Black Shark 1 Gaming Phone Receives Android Pie Update
-
Xiaomi brings Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Pie to its Android TV-powered Mi TVs
-
TiVo's big plan to become relevant again is... a $50 Android TV stick
-
Alipay, Huawei, Android, DJI, WeChat Top China Consumer Brand Survey
-
Huawei's Android replacement HarmonyOS is reportedly far from finished
-
10 Best Offline Android Games To Play In 2019 [No Data Needed]
-
Nokia feature phone powered by Android leaks on video
-
Chrome 78 beta: Sending phone numbers to Android, Password Checkup, Chrome OS settings
-
The Best Android Launchers for Home Screen Customization
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 598 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
2 hours 48 min ago
4 hours 17 min ago
19 hours 38 min ago
20 hours 35 min ago
21 hours 2 min ago
21 hours 54 min ago
22 hours 39 sec ago
23 hours 11 min ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago