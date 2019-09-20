Games: Zombie Night Terror, Police Stories, FlightGear flight
Zombie Night Terror | Linux Gaming | Ubuntu 18.04 | Steam Play
Police Stories attempts to offer a different take on the top-down shooter genre
Police Stories from Mighty Morgan and HypeTrain Digital is officially out now and after a very short delay the Linux version has also been released too.
A slower, more tactical top-down shooter that isn't all about going in loud? Certainly sounds interesting and it does look good. It released on the 19th with the Linux support appearing a day later. Early reports on it are good, with nearly 200 user reviews on Steam giving at a "Very Positive" rating overall so we might be onto a winner here.
How to Install FlightGear 2019.1.1 in Ubuntu 19.04/18.04
FlightGear flight simulator 2019.1 was released almost two months ago. Not it’s finally made into PPA for Ubuntu 16.04, Ubuntu 18.04, Ubuntu 19.04, Linux Mint 19.x and their derivatives.
FlightGear 2019.1 contains many exciting new features, enhancements and bug-fixes. See the changelog for details.
Noctua NH-L9a-AM4: A Very Low-Profile AMD Ryzen Cooler
At just 37mm tall, the Noctua NH-L9a-AM4 is one of the shortest yet quite capable CPU heatsink fans we have seen yet for AMD Ryzen processors. When looking for a heatsink with a small stature for an AMD APU mini PC build for HTPC / file storage use-cases (more on that build in the next day or two), the Noctua NH-L9a-AM4 fit the criteria and so I went with that given the success with the many Noctua heatsinks we have used over the years. For those potentially interested in the NH-L9a-AM4 for an AMD APU like the new Ryzen 5 3400G or for lower-end Ryzen CPUs, I ran some benchmarks with this cooler.
Programming Leftovers
LLVM 9.0.0 released
It's my great pleasure to announce that LLVM 9 is now available. Get it here: https://llvm.org/releases/download.html#9.0.0 This release is the result of the LLVM community's work over the past six months (up to trunk r366426 plus commits on the branch). Some highlights include: - Support for asm goto, enabling for example the mainline Linux kernel for x86_64 to build with Clang - The RISCV-V target is no longer experimental, but built by default - Experimental support for C++ for OpenCL as well as many bug fixes, optimizations, and diagnostics improvements.
today's howtos
