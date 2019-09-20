Linux 5.4 Developments
-
F2FS Linux 5.4 Changes Sent In With Case-Insensitivity, Get/Set Label Support
While most of the other Linux file-systems are seeing mostly mundane changes for the Linux 5.4 feature work, the F2FS activity is fairly notable.
Most notably, F2FS now has case-folding/case-insensitive support. The F2FS case-insensitive support is based upon the recent addition to the EXT4 file-system and allows for per-directory case-insensitive file/folder look-ups. On a per-directory basis (such as for Wine and other use-cases), Unicode-based case-folding can be enabled if desiring this functionality. This F2FS support for Linux 5.4 case-folding includes a port of the recent EXT4 case-folding optimization to allow for faster look-ups.
-
Linux 5.4 Kernel Adds Driver For The Mysterious Pensando Ionic Network Hardware
Little is publicly known about stealth networking startup Pensando Systems, which is founded by former Cisco executives. They've been ramping up efforts since early 2018 but to date their web-site hasn't launched nor formally introduced any products, but they now have a networking driver in the mainline Linux kernel.
-
Linux 5.4 Prepares IBM POWER For The Ultravisor / Secure Virtual Machines
The PowerPC/POWER architecture changes were sent in today for the ongoing Linux 5.4 merge window. This time around are some interesting POWER changes with work on their means of secure virtual machines.
The Linux 5.4 kernel for POWER is bringing initial support for running on a system with an Ultravisor, which is IBM's approach for code running underneath a hypervisor and used for protecting guests from attacks by the hypervisor. Similarly, Linux 5.4 brings support for building a kernel to run as a Secure Virtual Machine (SVM) -- a guest running within an Ultravisor-ed environment.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 669 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Noctua NH-L9a-AM4: A Very Low-Profile AMD Ryzen Cooler
At just 37mm tall, the Noctua NH-L9a-AM4 is one of the shortest yet quite capable CPU heatsink fans we have seen yet for AMD Ryzen processors. When looking for a heatsink with a small stature for an AMD APU mini PC build for HTPC / file storage use-cases (more on that build in the next day or two), the Noctua NH-L9a-AM4 fit the criteria and so I went with that given the success with the many Noctua heatsinks we have used over the years. For those potentially interested in the NH-L9a-AM4 for an AMD APU like the new Ryzen 5 3400G or for lower-end Ryzen CPUs, I ran some benchmarks with this cooler.
Programming Leftovers
LLVM 9.0.0 released
It's my great pleasure to announce that LLVM 9 is now available. Get it here: https://llvm.org/releases/download.html#9.0.0 This release is the result of the LLVM community's work over the past six months (up to trunk r366426 plus commits on the branch). Some highlights include: - Support for asm goto, enabling for example the mainline Linux kernel for x86_64 to build with Clang - The RISCV-V target is no longer experimental, but built by default - Experimental support for C++ for OpenCL as well as many bug fixes, optimizations, and diagnostics improvements.
today's howtos
Recent comments
1 min 1 sec ago
34 min 43 sec ago
52 min 19 sec ago
1 hour 7 min ago
1 hour 11 min ago
1 hour 14 min ago
2 hours 4 min ago
10 hours 50 min ago
11 hours 9 min ago
11 hours 10 min ago