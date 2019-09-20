Android Leftovers
Exclusive: Samsung Android 10 beta details for Galaxy Note 10 and S10
LG's Custom Skin for Android 10 Looks Pretty Dull
OnePlus 7, 7 Pro start receiving Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 update
Stable Android 10 now rolling out to OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7!
Huawei’s New Android Phone Lacks Luster Without Google Apps
The Asus ROG Phone 2 is a race car that wants to be your daily driver
TiVo has a $50 Android TV dongle in the works for early next year
Get Ready For TiVo's Android TV Stick, It's Coming Soon
TiVo wants to make a comeback with $50 Android TV dongle
Gadgets Weekly: Motorola Android TV, Nokia 7.2 and more
Android TV 10 on track for later this year with new hardware in 2020
Watch the 'Android' Nokia phone that never had a chance to exist
Android Circuit: Galaxy S11 Cancellation Plans, Huawei's Mate 30 Gamble, Google Confirms Pixel 4
Here's what Android users think of the iPhone 11 Pro
Malware Alert: Selfie And VPN Android Apps With Over 500 Million Installs Discovered To Be Hiding Adware
Google drops two Android camera apps from Play store
Make Sure You Don't Have These Android Apps Installed on Your Phone
10 new and notable Android apps and live wallpapers from the last week including Twobird, Firefox Preview Nightly for Developers, and BET+(9/14/19 - 9/21/19)
Huawei Mate 30 Pro: Stunning, But Has Doubts Over Android. Your Questions Answered
Google Chrome 77 Gets Better Customisation via Theming, Tab Grouping on Android
Google Announces Free Android/Kotlin Developer Courses
Noctua NH-L9a-AM4: A Very Low-Profile AMD Ryzen Cooler
At just 37mm tall, the Noctua NH-L9a-AM4 is one of the shortest yet quite capable CPU heatsink fans we have seen yet for AMD Ryzen processors. When looking for a heatsink with a small stature for an AMD APU mini PC build for HTPC / file storage use-cases (more on that build in the next day or two), the Noctua NH-L9a-AM4 fit the criteria and so I went with that given the success with the many Noctua heatsinks we have used over the years. For those potentially interested in the NH-L9a-AM4 for an AMD APU like the new Ryzen 5 3400G or for lower-end Ryzen CPUs, I ran some benchmarks with this cooler.
Programming Leftovers
LLVM 9.0.0 released
It's my great pleasure to announce that LLVM 9 is now available. Get it here: https://llvm.org/releases/download.html#9.0.0 This release is the result of the LLVM community's work over the past six months (up to trunk r366426 plus commits on the branch). Some highlights include: - Support for asm goto, enabling for example the mainline Linux kernel for x86_64 to build with Clang - The RISCV-V target is no longer experimental, but built by default - Experimental support for C++ for OpenCL as well as many bug fixes, optimizations, and diagnostics improvements.
today's howtos
