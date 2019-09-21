Games Leftovers
Planetarium Introduces a Completely Moddable Blockchain RPG: Nine Chronicles
Blockchain pioneer Planetarium plans to disrupt the $120 billion global video-game industry with Nine Chronicles, the world’s first blockchain-based, open source, completely moddable RPG. The game launches in late 2019.
Nine Chronicles is an exciting side-scrolling RPG in its own right, with nine beautifully illustrated worlds to explore, an extensive crafting system, and rewarding gameplay. But it’s the game’s moddability that has its developers so excited.
The Linux gaming Sunday round-up paper
Catch up on some recent big news and some things we haven't covered through the week on GamingOnLinux.
Gorn | Linux Gaming | Ubuntu 19.04 | Steam Play
Gorn running through Steam play.
