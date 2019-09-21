Language Selection

Geary 3.34 Debuts with Deeper GNOME Contacts Integration, Other Changes

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 22nd of September 2019 08:32:53 PM Filed under
GNOME

The Geary email client has issued a brand new release, and in this post I tell you a bit about it.

Geary 3.34.0 — you may recall that Geary switched to following GNOME numbering last year — is the latest update to this web-mail friendly mail tool, and there’s healthy dose of improvement on offer, as noted in the release notes.

Among them is deeper integration with GNOME Contacts. Geary’s in-app contacts pop-over now supports adding and editing contacts stored in the GNOME Contacts app, and is able to auto-complete email addresses based on data from contacts too.

Serial typo-makers like me will appreciate the spell checker now covering the mail composer’s subject line; while the addition of support for Outlook-specific email attachments (TNEF) will please those who regularly run in to issues on that front.

Other changes in Geary 3.34.0 include “a substantial number” of server compatibility improvements, background syncing tweaks, and other bug fixes.

