The people who maintain Python and key Python platforms want to help you protect the code you write and depend on.

[...]

Publishing that package is a great way of making it so other people can run and deploy it, even within other parts of your organization.

But -- who actually has the keys to the castle? Who can upload a new version, or delete a version that has a problem?

You should probably make sure multiple people have either "owner" or "maintainer" privileges on the project on PyPI.

And you should review your project security history display, which lists sensitive events (such as "file removed from release version 1.0.1") in your PyPI user account and your PyPI project. We just added this display, so you can look at things that have happened in your user account or project, and check for signs someone's stolen your credentials.