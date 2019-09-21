Python Programming Leftovers
Cogito, Ergo Sumana: Futureproofing Your Python Tools
The people who maintain Python and key Python platforms want to help you protect the code you write and depend on.
[...]
Publishing that package is a great way of making it so other people can run and deploy it, even within other parts of your organization.
But -- who actually has the keys to the castle? Who can upload a new version, or delete a version that has a problem?
You should probably make sure multiple people have either "owner" or "maintainer" privileges on the project on PyPI.
And you should review your project security history display, which lists sensitive events (such as "file removed from release version 1.0.1") in your PyPI user account and your PyPI project. We just added this display, so you can look at things that have happened in your user account or project, and check for signs someone's stolen your credentials.
py3status v3.20 – EuroPython 2019 edition
Shame on me to post this so long after it happened… Still, that’s a funny story to tell and a lot of thank you to give so let’s go!
Finding Python Developers for Your Startup
Recently I stumble across a situation while I was helping out for one of the events for JuniorDev SG.
There was not a lot of Python developers and some of my other developer's friend.
Said that they hardly encounter any developer friends who are using Python for their work.
It begins during a conversation, where one of the attendees for a JuniorDev SG event.
Approached me to search for Python developers to work for their startup based in Singapore.
