Android Leftovers
-
Remove these Android apps from your phone immediately
-
Android fans warned again - delete these popular Google Play Store apps NOW
-
OnePlus 7 just beat the Samsung Galaxy S10 to this major Android update
-
These 48 Samsung phones may now be eligible for the Android 10 update
-
Android 10 custom ROMs are now available for the Xiaomi Mi Note 3, Redmi 3s, OnePlus 2, Google Nexus 6P, Sony Xperia X, and LG V40
-
OxygenOS 10 based on Android 10 rolling out to OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro
-
This week in tech history: Android turns 11
-
23 best new Android games from the week of September 16, 2019: Downwell, SimpleRockets 2, and Football Drama
-
Huawei clarifies it has "no plans" to unlock the Mate 30 series' bootloader
-
Apple iPhone 11 vs the Android competitio
-
What is Harmony OS? Huawei's "Android rival" explained!
-
Does the Fossil Gen 5 support LTE?
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 208 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Python Programming Leftovers
Geary 3.34 Debuts with Deeper GNOME Contacts Integration, Other Changes
The Geary email client has issued a brand new release, and in this post I tell you a bit about it. Geary 3.34.0 — you may recall that Geary switched to following GNOME numbering last year — is the latest update to this web-mail friendly mail tool, and there’s healthy dose of improvement on offer, as noted in the release notes. Among them is deeper integration with GNOME Contacts. Geary’s in-app contacts pop-over now supports adding and editing contacts stored in the GNOME Contacts app, and is able to auto-complete email addresses based on data from contacts too. Serial typo-makers like me will appreciate the spell checker now covering the mail composer’s subject line; while the addition of support for Outlook-specific email attachments (TNEF) will please those who regularly run in to issues on that front. Other changes in Geary 3.34.0 include “a substantial number” of server compatibility improvements, background syncing tweaks, and other bug fixes.
today's howtos
Best free Linux firewalls of 2019: go beyond Iptables for desktops and servers
Linux distros will often come with at least a basic firewall bundled with it. Often this won't be active by default so will need to be activated. Additionally this will likely be the standard Iptables supplied, even though less experienced users may struggle with it. UFW - Uncomplicated Firewall is also bundled with some distros, and aims to make the process simpler. However, there are distros and applications out there that can cater for the more advanced user and the less experienced one, making it easier to setup and configure a firewall that works for your needs. Some, like ClearOS build it directly into the operating system as part of its security focus, but most other options would be applications that aim to block rogue IPs, monitor ports, and prevent otherwise prevent bad packets from interfering with your machine. For most home users there are few actual settings that need to be customized, so simple apps can be popular, but for those looking to manage their machine as a server, additional controls and advanced command options will tend to be the more welcome.
Recent comments
5 hours 34 min ago
7 hours 46 min ago
7 hours 58 min ago
8 hours 6 min ago
10 hours 44 min ago
11 hours 54 min ago
19 hours 50 min ago
19 hours 52 min ago
19 hours 54 min ago
20 hours 25 min ago