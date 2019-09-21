Linux-Powered BeagleBoard AI Comes With Debian Out-of-the-box
Linux-powered BeabgleBoard AI Single Board Computer (SBC) has been launched by the BeagleBoard foundation at a $125 price tag. The new SBC runs Debian GNU/Linux out of the box.
The organization says that the new SBC fills the gap between small Raspberry Pi-like computers and more powerful desktop machines.
The BeagleBoard AI was shown way back in February 2019 and now it has finally been launched.
In my experience, Beagleboard computers are really awesome devices. We have even included the original Beagleboard, the Beagleboard Black and the X15 on our list of “Best Raspberry-Pi Alternatives.”
