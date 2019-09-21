Devices: HEGduino Alaskit, Piper Computer Kit 2 and Intel NUC Mini PC
-
HEGduino IoT Real-time Neurofeedback Platform Aims to Increase Brain Function (Crowdfunding)
The HEGduino Alaskit has developed a way to measure the blood-oxygen levels in the brain and create a biofeedback system that is said to increase brain function.
-
Piper Computer Kit 2 is a DIY Raspberry Pi 3 Computer for Kids’ Education
Kids can easily build theirs own computer and then learn more about electronics and programming thanks to Piper Computer Kit 2.
-
Essential Accessories for Intel NUC Mini PC
I bought a barebone Intel NUC mini PC a few weeks back. I installed Linux on it and I am totally enjoying it. This tiny fanless gadget replaces that bulky CPU of the desktop computer.
Intel NUC mostly comes in barebone format which means it doesn’t have any RAM, hard disk and obviously no operating system. Many Linux-based mini PCs customize the Intel NUC and sell them to end users by adding disk, RAM and operating systems.
Needless to say that it doesn’t come with keyboard, mouse or screen just like most other desktop computers out there.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 554 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming Leftovers
Excellent Utilities: Liquid Prompt – adaptive prompt for Bash & Zsh
This is a new series highlighting best-of-breed utilities. We’re covering a wide range of utilities including tools that boost your productivity, help you manage your workflow, and lots more besides. There’s a complete list of the tools in this series in the Summary section. The Command Line Interface (CLI) is a way of interacting with your computer. And if you ever want to harness all the power of Linux, it’s highly recommended to master it. It’s true the CLI is often perceived as a barrier for users migrating to Linux, particularly if they’re grown up using GUI software exclusively. While Linux rarely forces anyone to use the CLI, some tasks are better suited to this method of interaction, offering inducements like superior scripting opportunities, remote access, and being far more frugal with a computer’s resources. For anyone spending time at the CLI, they’ll rely on the shell prompt. My favorite shell is Bash. By default, the configuration for Bash on popular distributions identifies the user name, hostname, and the current working directory. All essential information. But with Liquid Prompt you can display additional information such as battery status, CPU temperature, and much more.
today's howtos
Audiocasts/Shows: Open Source Security Podcast, Linux Action News and GNU World Order
Recent comments
13 hours 9 min ago
15 hours 21 min ago
15 hours 34 min ago
15 hours 42 min ago
18 hours 19 min ago
19 hours 30 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago