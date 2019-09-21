Games: OSK, ATOM RPG, Battle Royale Tycoon and More
Race through a dying world as a squirrel in the climbing platformer OSK, out now
OSK from the single-person studio Diax Game is officially out and it has a really beautiful style to it.
In OSK the world is dying, some sort of cataclysmic event is happening below and as a squirrel you're just doing what you know—climbing. To get away from the absolute chaos, the game has you climb an enormous tree while you also solve puzzles and avoid enemies.
ATOM RPG had another massive update recently adding in an Isometric mode
ATOM RPG, the game inspired by the likes of Fallout and Wasteland continues to get some big free updates with an Isometric mode out now giving you a new way to play.
While the team is currently working on the Trudograd standalone, it was originally a feature meant for that but they decided to give it to everyone free—awesome!
Build and run your own Battle Royale park in Battle Royale Tycoon out now
Not quite the usual Battle Royale, here you're the one in charge. Battle Royale Tycoon is like a more violent and simple version of Parkitect. Note: Key provided to our Steam Curator.
After being in Early Access since December last year, Endless Loop Studios (Ninja Tycoon, Blueprint Tycoon, Hyper Knights) decided this month it was time to remove the EA sticker and let everyone jump in.
Historical turn-based 4X strategy game 'BOC' sounds intriguing and it's coming to Linux
Planned to released on Steam and GOG (if GOG approve) after an upcoming Kickstarter campaign, BOC seems like a very interesting turn-based 4X coming to Linux.
Interesting for more reasons than just style and gameplay, as developer Code::Arts say they've worked on their own multi-platform OpenGL/Vulkan game engine they've called the Deus Ex Machina engine. Their aim with it, is to have a game engine that focuses on "performance and the efficient use of resources" so that it could "run on a toaster". Starting development back in 2018, their current aim is to have something playable and ready for Early Access next year.
Running DOSBox games from Steam on Linux just got better with a fresh release of Boxtron for Steam Play
Love your classic games? Have a lot of those classics on Steam? You need to grab Boxtron, the unofficial Steam Play tool that allows you to use a native DOSBox with Steam games even if they don't have a Linux build up.
As a quick refresher Boxtron improves the experience by giving lower input lag, better fullscreen support, Steam Overlay and other Steam feature support and so on. Compared to running games through Proton or messing about with a manual DOSBox configuration it makes things nice and simple.
Snowtopia: Ski Resort Tycoon is heading to Steam next year, early build to try on itch.io
Up for playing another building and management tycoon game? Snowtopia: Ski Resort Tycoon is one we talked about briefly back in January and it seems to be progressing along nicely.
We've had standard theme park building sims, we've had a Battle Royale building sim, city builders and so much more. A Ski Resort you build up yourself though? That's something we haven't really seen before on Linux, not something that's exactly common on any platform though either.
