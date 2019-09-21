today's leftovers
Lima Gallium3D Picks Up A Buffer Object Cache, Partial Updates
The Lima Gallium3D driver for supporting Arm Mali 400/450 graphics hardware within Arm SoCs has picked up a few performance optimizations.
Vasily Khoruzhick has contributed a buffer object cache to this Gallium3D driver to avoid the great overhead costs to allocating buffer objects. The BO cache for Lima is modeled after the Broadcom V3D Gallium3D driver's BO cache.
Akademy Behind!
The framework-for-that idea lives on, though: today I was looking for something to extract the Exec= line from a .desktop file, and there’s a framework for that (KIO does the job, but that’s a pretty heavy dependency for what I wanted; I’ll need to think about it some).
Third year running (Almeria, Vienna, Milan), I presented the BoF wrap-up session at the end of the day – that’s mostly acting as MC to get other people to tell their stories. Here’s thursday and friday for instance, via the dot. Videos are on YouTube.
For next year, I’d like to train some other people to do the presentation – because there are so many other faces in KDE. I have high hopes for Caio (of KPMCore and other things) and Aish (GCompris) who I’d like to see out there fronting for the KDE community.
For being a loud person I’ve now been appropriately punished, by being voted on to the board of KDE e.V. (that page needs an update). I’ll be doing generally useful things, I hope, which means massaging the community code of conduct and spending money from our donors on events all over the world where people from all corners of the KDE community can participate.
ClonOS 19.09-RELEASE
FreeBSD 13.0-CURRENT (r352386)
cloud-init support (see errata)
fixed fbbuf/vesa video issue with some recent Linux distros ( Kali Linux, Parrot, etc..)
p9fs support (*)
CBSD updated to 12.1.1
fixed known SQL injection vulnerabilities
EndeavourOS 2019.09.15 overview | AN ARCH-BASED DISTRO WITH A FRIENDLY COMMUNITY IN ITS CORE
In this video, I am going to show an overview of EndeavourOS 2019.09.15 and some of the applications pre-installed.
Cameron Kaiser: A quick note for 64-bit PowerPC Firefox builders
If you build Firefox on 64-bit Linux, *BSD, etc. for your G5, you may want to check out this Talospace article for an upcoming low-level fix especially as we need to ensure big-endian systems work fine with it. The problem never affected OS X Firefox for Power Macs because those builds were only ever 32-bit, and even TenFourFox is 32-bit through and through even on the G5 largely for reasons of Carbon compatibility which we need for some pieces of the widget code. Since this is syndicated on Planet Mozilla let me give a big thanks to Ted Campbell for figuring out the root cause, which turned out to be a long-standing problem I don't think anyone ever noticed before.
Preventing Lubuntu 18.04 from leaving a user process running after the user logs out
List Device Names, Disk and Partition Information in Linux with lsblk
SUSE and Red Hat Leftovers
Security: New Updates and "Optimizing KVM Virtualization Performance Stemming From Spectre"
Kernel: AMD Navi 10 Firmware and Linux 5.4 Additions
Videos from LibreOffice Conference 2019: OpenDocument Format
LibreOffice can open documents in many formats, including Microsoft Office files (.docx, .xlxs, .pptx). But it’s native file format is the fully open and standardised OpenDocument Format (ODF). At the recent LibreOffice Conference 2019 in Spain, community members gave presentations about news and updates for ODF. So, here are the first videos from the presentations (use headphones for best audio quality).
