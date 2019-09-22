Parrot 4.7 Ethical Hacking OS Released with Linux Kernel 5.2, MATE 1.22 Desktop
Coming more than four months after version 4.6, the Parrot 4.7 release is here with up-to-date penetration testing and ethical hacking tools for security researchers and everyone else how wants to get started with security releated tasks. Powered by the Linux 5.2 kernel, Parrot 4.7 introduces a new sandbox behavior to make it easier to use sandboxed apps.
"In Parrot 4.7 the sandbox is disabled by default, and users can decide wether to start an application sandboxed or not," explains Lorenzo Faletra. "You can easily start the sandboxed version of an installed program from the /sandbox/ folder or from a dedicated menu that we plan to improve in the future, or you can re-enable it by default by using the firecfg tool."
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 691 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
2 hours 10 min ago
3 hours 54 min ago
4 hours 30 min ago
4 hours 34 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago