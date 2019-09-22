Android Leftovers
AppGallery is Huawei’s alternative to Google’s Play Store on Android
72 hours with the Mate 30 Pro: It's growing on me
UMIDIGI F2 Launched with 48MP Quad Camera, Android 10 and big battery (video)
Hold off on getting a Swann security camera if you have Android 10
Nokia 8.1 is Getting the Android 10 Update Soon
Video: This is Android 10 on the OnePlus 7 Pro!
Google is expanding Android 10’s DSU feature to let you try OTAs from OEMs without committing to the update
Redmi K20 Pro begins update to Android 10 in India
Xiaomi Mi Note 3, Redmi 3s, OnePlus 2 and more receive Android 10 custom ROM support
How to Fix Missed Call Notification Not Showing in Android
What are Google Mobile Services (GMS) and why does my phone need them?
Google Pixel 4 hands-on details Face Unlock, refresh rate settings, matte finish
Change the Android Auto background with Substratum themes
How to install Google Apps on Huawei Mate 30 Pro
Hey Google, reporting features for Maps on Android Auto are long overdue
Pixel lockscreen PIN bug is making phones unusable
Android's lockscreen media control widget is coming to Chrome OS 78
Pixelbook Go could launch in October with Pixel 4
today's howtos
HAT offers hardware watchdog for Raspberry Pi
On Kickstarter: Sequent Microsystems has launched a $15 “Hardware Watchdog HAT & Power Manager for Raspberry Pi” for protecting against software lock-ups. Hardware-based watchdog timers are usually standard equipment on industrial computers, but are rarely seen on Linux hacker boards. Sequent Microsystems, which has previously launched Raspberry Pi add-ons such as the MegaIO-IND home automation board, has now successfully launched a Hardware Watchdog HAT & Power Manager for Raspberry Pi. The HAT is available on Kickstarter through Oct. 17 for $15 for Jan. 2020 delivery or $20 for Nov. 2019 delivery.
KDE Plasma 5.17 Desktop Environment Enters Beta, Final Release Lands October 15
KDE Plasma 5.17 promises some really cool new features and enhancements, among which we can mention multi-screen and HiDPI improvements, fractional scaling on Wayland, support for managing and configuring Thunderbolt hardware in System Settings, Night Color support on X11, and much-improved notifications with automatic Do Not Disturb mode for presentations. Several of the pages in System Settings got redesigned to help you configure your KDE Plasma system easier, the Breeze GTK theme now offers users a better appearance for the Chromium and Google Chrome web browsers and supports system color schemes for GTK and GNOME apps, System Monitor now shows NVidia GPU stats, and Plasma Discover package manager now shows icons for Snap apps.
