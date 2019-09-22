Games: Steam, DXVK and Untitled Goose Game
Another Steam Client Beta is up, fixing a Linux issue and some Remote Play problems
Valve have again released another update to the Steam Library beta. There's still a lot of issues with it but they seem to be getting through the major problems.
For the new Library they've added a screenshots section to pages for non-Steam games, non-Steam games should be available when Family View is enabled and they fixed an issue with the play bar going over the links bar on the game details when library sharing is active.
Steam Play Proton 4.11-6 is out with newer DXVK, support for The Surge 2 and GTA 5 launcher fixes
Valve and CodeWeavers have once again updated Steam Play Proton as they react quickly to issues that appear.
It's another small release too but small isn't exactly a bad thing. Seeing more regular updates to fix issues for major titles is actually something I had hoped they would do.
Valve Releases Proton 4.11-6 To Pull In DXVK 1.4
Just a week past the previous Proton update, Proton 4.11-6 is out today from Valve as the latest version of their Wine downstream powering Steam Play.
The principal change to Proton 4.11-6 is pulling in this weekend's release of DXVK 1.4. The DXVK 1.4 release has Direct3D 11.4 + DXGI 1.5 support to improve game compatibility, and fixes to benefit a handful of games like the Rockstar Game Launcher and Dark Souls III.
How Untitled Goose Game adapted Debussy for its dynamic soundtrack
Using Logic, he split up the song into two beats, ending up at about 400 stems. And although the notes can sometimes cut off midway through musical phrases, the songs avoid sounding chopped up through the use of reverb. “I exported each of these stems so that the reverb rings out as much as it can,” he says. “Each of these stems, they’re not the same length, even though they’re the same musical length. You can play them over the top of each other, and it just sounds like the piano is holding down the sustain pedal.”
The stems were then matched up to the game, which operates in three states: the first is a silent state, where the goose is just hanging out, not doing anything; in the second state, the “low energy version” is performed as the goose is plotting and scheming, moving closer to his prey; and the third state is when you’re being actively chased, which is the performance you’d hear on a record. The game chooses which version to play depending on what’s happening — so taking into account all the different ways the stems can be matched together, that means the amount of different versions you can hear is “a number with, like, 52 zeroes,” Golding says. “One of the beauties of the game is that nobody’s gonna get the same performance.”
