GNU Guile 2.9.5 (beta) released
We are delighted to announce GNU Guile 2.9.5, the fifth beta release in preparation for the upcoming 3.0 stable series. See the release announcement for full details and a download link.
Besides the usual set of optimizations, this release adds an --r6rs option for better R6RS support out of the box, and also adds a new --r7rs corresponding to R&RS. Guile's core exception handling has also been rebased onto the raise-exception and with-exception-handler primitives, enabling better compatibility going forward with structured exception objects, which are more common in the broader Scheme community than Guile's old throw and catch.
GNU Guile 2.9.5 is a beta release, and as such offers no API or ABI stability guarantees. Users needing a stable Guile are advised to stay on the stable 2.2 series.
