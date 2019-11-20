Mesa 19.2.6
Hi list, I'm releasing a new mesa 19.2.x release to address being unable to compile on PPC due to a bad backport. There are a couple of additional patches in here because I didn't want to tease them apart and they're all stable anyway. Dylan Shortlog ======== Alejandro Piñeiro (1): v3d: adds an extra MOV for any sig.ld* Dave Airlie (1): llvmpipe/ppc: fix if/ifdef confusion in backport. Dylan Baker (4): docs/relnotes/19.2.5: Add SHA256 sum meson: generate .pc files for gles and gles2 with old glvnd docs: Add release notes for 19.2.6 VERSION: bumpre to 19.2.6 Eric Engestrom (1): vulkan: delete typo'd header Hyunjun Ko (1): freedreno/ir3: fix printing output registers of FS. Jose Maria Casanova Crespo (1): v3d: Fix predication with atomic image operations Yevhenii Kolesnikov (1): glsl: Enable textureSize for samplerExternalOES git tag: mesa-19.2.6
