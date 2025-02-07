Language Selection

IBM: SystemD, Red Hat Stuff and Fedora

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 22nd of November 2019 07:06:19 PM Filed under
Red Hat
  • systemd 244-RC1 Released With Many Changes

    It looks like a big new systemd release will be out in time for Christmas.

    The first release candidate of systemd 244 was made available today for testing. Systemd 244-RC1 has also already been uploaded to the likes of Fedora Rawhide for further vetting.

  • Artificial Intelligence Apps with TensorFlow and Joget on OpenShift

    Containers and Kubernetes are key to accelerating the ML lifecycle as these technologies provide data scientists the much needed agility, flexibility, portability, and scalability to train, test, and deploy ML models. 

    Red Hat OpenShift is the industry’s leading containers and Kubernetes hybrid cloud platform. It provides all the above benefits, and through the integrated DevOps capabilities and integration with hardware accelerators, OpenShift enables better collaboration between data scientists and software developers. This helps accelerate the roll out of intelligent applications across hybrid cloud (data center, edge, and public clouds).

    Joget is an open source no-code/low-code application platform that empowers non-coders to visually build and maintain apps anytime, anywhere. By accelerating and democratizing app development, Joget is a natural fit for modern Kubernetes Hybrid Cloud platforms like Red Hat OpenShift. 

  • Break down support system silos with agile integration and modernize telco customer and network operations

    When any systems – including communications service provider (CSP) operations support systems (OSS) and business support systems (BSS) – are delivered with a narrow, siloed purpose, they tend to be pretty inflexible. As CSPs look to transform their businesses for success in increasingly competitive and dynamic markets, this inflexibility can stall their modernization efforts.

    Service providers rely on OSS/BSS to support their services. But for many providers, their OSS/BSS generally lack interoperability. This can limit the exchange of data and access to metrics needed to synthesize more holistic views and address complex problems among the disparate systems. Bottom line: without close integration between OSS and BSS, CSPs may struggle to become digital service providers.

  • Fedora Atomic Host Nearing End Of Life

    Fedora 29 will be End Of Life soon. With it Fedora Atomic Host will have its last incremental release (based on the Fedora 29 stream). Please move to the Fedora CoreOS preview if you can.

    Last year we introduced the plans for Fedora CoreOS including that Fedora CoreOS would be the successor to Fedora Atomic Host and Container Linux (from CoreOS Inc.). As part of that succession plan we decided that Fedora 29 Atomic Host would be the last stream of Fedora Atomic Host to be released.

    Fedora 29 Atomic Host has served us well, but with Fedora 29 End of Life coming soon , so will the last release of Fedora 29 Atomic Host. The next release of Fedora 29 Atomic Host (in the next few weeks) will be the last two-week release. It will contain all of the latest content from Fedora 29. After that release, Fedora 29, and Fedora 29 Atomic Host will no longer receive any updates.

  • PHP version 7.2.25 and 7.3.12

    RPM of PHP version 7.3.12 are available in remi repository for Fedora 30-31 and in remi-php73 repository for Fedora 29 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 6 (RHEL, CentOS).

    RPM of PHP version 7.2.25 are available in remi repository for Fedora 29 and in remi-php72 repository for Enterprise Linux ≥ 6 (RHEL, CentOS).

  • Sharing Fedora

    For example, if you go out to lunch with a group of colleagues periodically, you might find it natural to talk about Fedora with them. If someone shows interest, you can suggest to get together with them for a Fedora show and tell. There isn’t any need for formal presentations or prepared talks. This is just having lunch and sharing information with people you know.

    When you’re with friends, relatives, colleagues, or neighbors, conversation often turns to things computer related, and you can bring up Fedora. There are usually opportunities to point out how Fedora would partially if not completely address their concerns or provide something they want.

    These are people you know so talking with them is easy and natural. You probably know the kind of things they use PCs for, so you know the features of Fedora that will be attractive to them. Such conversations can start anytime you see someone you know. You don’t need to steer conversations toward Fedora — that might be impolite, depending on the situation. But if they bring up computer related issues, you might find an opportunity to talk about Fedora.

Cloud-native integration with Kubernetes and Camel K

  • Cloud-native integration with Kubernetes and Camel K

    Our first DevNation Live regional event was held in Bengaluru, India in July. This free technology event focused on open source innovations, with sessions presented by elite Red Hat technologists.

    In this session, Kamesh Sampath shows how to apply common Enterprise Integration Patterns (EIP) with Apache Camel, Kubernetes, and Red Hat OpenShift. You will see how the new Camel K framework helps in deploying Camel DSL code as “integrations” in Kubernetes/OpenShift.

IBM paid $34B for this: Where Red Hat is taking OpenShift

  • IBM paid $34B for this: Where Red Hat is taking OpenShift

    IBM already had a Linux. Linux is no more the lead product of a computing company than aspirin is the lead product of a pharmaceutical company. When IBM announced in October 2018 its purchase of Red Hat, its executives explained the move using marketing-speak, calling it an investment in the hybrid cloud. Business news services duly noted that Red Hat was the producer of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), which is generally believed to have at least a two-thirds market share in enterprise servers.

IBM-Red Hat Strategy Yields Latest Cloud Pak for Security

  • IBM-Red Hat Strategy Yields Latest Cloud Pak for Security

    IBM Cloud Paks, the fruit of IBM’s RedHat acquisition, got a new addition this week — Cloud Pak for Security.

    Cloud Pak for Security is open-source technology designed to uncover hidden threats and respond to those threats using automated capabilities. IBM has introduced six IBM Cloud Paks — application, data, integration, automation, multicloud management and security.

Software: Mutt, QOwnNotes, LibreTorrent

  • Mutt is a command line email app for Linux and here's how to set it up

    Mutt is a command line email app for Linux; we continue our series of reviews for Linux-based command line applications. Check out MusicCube (music player) or nnn (file manager). Like many terminal programs, it too has a learning curve, perhaps more than the average app. We'll try to help simplify the process to set it up and explain how to use it.

  • QOwnNotes 19.11.19 Build 4927

    QOwnNotes is a open source (GPL) plain-text file notepad with markdown support and todo list manager for GNU/Linux, Mac OS X and Windows, that (optionally) works together with the notes application of ownCloud (or Nextcloud).

  • Open Source LibreTorrent Client Kicked Out By Google Play

    Popular Android torrent client LibreTorrent has been removed from Google Play, who informed its developer that the open-source "Free Software" tool violated the platform's "spam policy". The developer believes this may be due to a flood of abusive cloned copies of LibreTorrent but Google doesn't seem interested in investigating further.

GNU Gimp (GIMP), GNU Radio and EmacsConf

  • 10 Best Photoshop Alternatives In 2019

    The first famous and free alternative to Photoshop on the list is GIMP. GNU Image Manipulation Program or often abbreviated as GIMP is a reliable software that can be used for photo manipulation, artwork creation, and graphic designing.

  • GNU Radio first steps: a FM receiver

    I will show you how to use GNU Radio (and the GUI tool Companion) with a SDR to capture a portion of spectrum containing public FM broadcasting and decode it to audio. Recently, someone has suggested on Hacker News to do a basic walk-through capturing some data from radio to a file and demodulating it. So here is my take. I also did this live at InstallFest 2016, but the commentary is unfortunately in Czech. (also, I don't think I'm really into making screencast in English: but maybe I will try some time, sounds like fun :)

  • FSF Blogs: The FSF's EmacsConf 2019 satellite was an M-x success!

    On Saturday, November 2nd, the office of the Free Software Foundation (FSF) was lively with discussion on everyone's favorite extensible editor, GNU Emacs. We were proud to join the 200ok collective in ZĂźrich, Switzerland as one of two physical satellites to the conference, which was the first installment to be held since 2015. EmacsConf 2019 was conducted live over the Web through a fully free software setup utilizing Jitsi and Icecast. To assist the organizers, the FSF tech team employed some of the technical know-how we've gained from years of streaming the LibrePlanet conference. Such an undertaking would have been unthinkable a decade ago, but highlights the enormous advances free software has made since the days when the FSF sold Emacs for $200 USD on reel to reel tape.

Linux Development and New Linux Foundation Joiner

  • Linux 5.5 Cycle Kicks Off Next Week With Exciting Changes On Tap

    The Linux 5.4 kernel is to be released on Sunday and that will in turn kick-off the Linux 5.5 merge window. Here is a look at some of the changes on the table for what will in turn be the first major stable kernel release of 2020.

  • Intel SVM Support Published For Linux - Another Step On The March To Xe GPUs

    Ending out the week is an exciting development in the Intel open-source graphics driver space... Shared Virtual Memory (SVM) support! This is another step towards their upcoming discrete Xe GPUs and ultimately their exciting oneAPI conquest.

  • KiCad Joins Linux Foundation to Advance Electronic Design Automation
  • KiCad Joins Linux Foundation to Advance Electronic Design Automation

    The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced that it will host KiCad, a free, open source software suite for Electronic Design Automation (EDA). The program facilitates the design of schematics for electronic circuits and their conversion to Printed Circuit Board (PCB) designs. Under the Linux Foundation, KiCad will expand its community and ensure long-term sustainability.  "KiCad is a set of applications used by engineers focused on board design," said Michael Dolan, VP of Strategic Programs at the Linux Foundation. "It's a professional and free piece of software that gives engineers the freedom to use the software anywhere and across any platform, not tying them to specific hardware architectures. Its progress in creating an integrated environment for schematic capture and PCB layout design has been massive and the Linux Foundation's infrastructure and governance model will give it the required support to sustain that growth for the long term." 

Games: ESP32 Game Console and More

  • ESPlay Micro: Open Source ESP32 Game Console

    Today we'll take a look at the ESPlay Micro, an open source game console built around the ESP32 WROVER SoC. Aside from being a lightweight game console for retro emulation these boards also make for a great development platform to learn low level systems programming. The hardware and software are both open source and pretty straightforward.

  • Wield the power of the gods in the dungeon crawler Viking Vengeance, now on Kickstarter

    Taking a lightning strike of Norse mythology with a pinch of alternate timeline, Viking Vengeance looks like a dungeon crawling rogue-lite that could be a lot of fun. Posted about here on GamingOnLinux back in July, the developer was open to providing Linux support. Now their Kickstarter campaign has gone live, they're committed. Rather than going for a dark and gritty style, Lowpoly Interactive decided to go a different path with a low-poly almost cartoon like style. The the way you gain abilities and powers certainly sounds relatively unique too, with you choosing a god and if they like you enough, you might even be able to gain their powers.

  • The second Beta of Godot Engine 3.2 is out with more WebAssembly work

    Just over two weeks after the first, the second Beta for the big upcoming Godot Engine 3.2 release is now available. The big highlight coming with this release is WebAssembly support for Mono exports, which they say means you can now run things built in Godot Engine with C# and run them on the web. That actually sounds pretty awesome, will be fun to see what people cook up with that.

