Why You Should Be Using Linux
How many times have you been happily working away when, out of nowhere, Windows either forced a reboot to update, stopped responding, or completely crashed? With Linux, those events are a thing of the past. Because of the way Linux was designed, you (the user) have complete control over nearly everything.
Say, for example, an application fails on you. Instead of that application taking the entire desktop along for the ride (an issue that often stumps even software development providers), you can log into what’s called a virtual console and force that crashed application closed via the command line. Yes, that does take a bit more skill than the average user possesses, but once you know how it’s done, it becomes second nature.
The likelihood of that actually happening, however, is low. The few instances where this has happened to me was due to my using beta or “nightly” releases of software, which the average user wouldn’t be working with.
Linux simply works and works with an almost unheard of reliability.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 996 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Software: Mutt, QOwnNotes, LibreTorrent
GNU Gimp (GIMP), GNU Radio and EmacsConf
Linux Development and New Linux Foundation Joiner
Games: ESP32 Game Console and More
Recent comments
3 hours 23 min ago
4 hours 10 min ago
12 hours 57 min ago
13 hours 51 sec ago
15 hours 55 min ago
17 hours 1 min ago
17 hours 3 min ago
18 hours 21 min ago
18 hours 28 min ago
19 hours 26 min ago