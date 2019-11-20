Android Leftovers
-
(Update: Weather rolling out) Android Auto v4.8 is ready to add app drawer customization and persistent weather [APK Teardown]
-
UMIDIGI A3S coming soon to become the most affordable stock Android 10 smartphone
-
If you're looking for an Android tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is your best bet
-
L Speed is a Magisk module that can improve gaming performance on Android
-
Android Circuit: New Galaxy S11 Leaks, OnePlus 8 Camera Details, Samsung's Stunning Galaxy One
-
Project Zero shares a detailed analysis of the use-after-free Android Binder vulnerability that affected Pixel, Xioami, and others
-
Android Rebuilds updates
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 882 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Software: Mutt, QOwnNotes, LibreTorrent
GNU Gimp (GIMP), GNU Radio and EmacsConf
Linux Development and New Linux Foundation Joiner
Games: ESP32 Game Console and More
Recent comments
3 hours 23 min ago
4 hours 10 min ago
12 hours 57 min ago
13 hours 51 sec ago
15 hours 55 min ago
17 hours 1 min ago
17 hours 3 min ago
18 hours 21 min ago
18 hours 28 min ago
19 hours 26 min ago