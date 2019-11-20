Linux File Managers and OwnCloud Integration
In this article, I am going to show you how to integrate your OwnCloud account with your Linux desktop and access OwnCloud files from Linux file managers i.e Nautilus, Nemo, Dolphin etc. The process shown in this article should work on Ubuntu, Debian and Linux Mint distributions. So, let’s get started.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 821 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Software: Mutt, QOwnNotes, LibreTorrent
GNU Gimp (GIMP), GNU Radio and EmacsConf
Linux Development and New Linux Foundation Joiner
Games: ESP32 Game Console and More
Recent comments
3 hours 23 min ago
4 hours 10 min ago
12 hours 57 min ago
13 hours 51 sec ago
15 hours 55 min ago
17 hours 1 min ago
17 hours 3 min ago
18 hours 21 min ago
18 hours 28 min ago
19 hours 26 min ago