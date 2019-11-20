Language Selection

Linux Mint vs Ubuntu : A comparative overview

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 23rd of November 2019 10:25:19 AM
GNU
Linux
Ubuntu

Ubuntu looks very resource hungry when compared to Linux mint. It is because of the GNOME DE. It requires powerful hardware to run smoothly. From data mining to financial modeling, Ubuntu is the perfect choice for any resource-intensive environment. On the other hand, Linux mint uses the Cinnamon DE by default. It does not require powerful hardware to run properly since it uses very low resources as compared to GNOME, and if you go with other Desktop environments like Mate or KDE then Linux mint will use even lesser resources. It can run on old and entry-level hardware with ease. So if you own an old laptop or pc in which newer operating systems refuse to run, then Linux Mint can blow a new spirit to the hardware.

Software: Mutt, QOwnNotes, LibreTorrent

  • Mutt is a command line email app for Linux and here's how to set it up

    Mutt is a command line email app for Linux; we continue our series of reviews for Linux-based command line applications. Check out MusicCube (music player) or nnn (file manager). Like many terminal programs, it too has a learning curve, perhaps more than the average app. We'll try to help simplify the process to set it up and explain how to use it.

  • QOwnNotes 19.11.19 Build 4927

    QOwnNotes is a open source (GPL) plain-text file notepad with markdown support and todo list manager for GNU/Linux, Mac OS X and Windows, that (optionally) works together with the notes application of ownCloud (or Nextcloud).

  • Open Source LibreTorrent Client Kicked Out By Google Play

    Popular Android torrent client LibreTorrent has been removed from Google Play, who informed its developer that the open-source "Free Software" tool violated the platform's "spam policy". The developer believes this may be due to a flood of abusive cloned copies of LibreTorrent but Google doesn't seem interested in investigating further.

GNU Gimp (GIMP), GNU Radio and EmacsConf

  • 10 Best Photoshop Alternatives In 2019

    The first famous and free alternative to Photoshop on the list is GIMP. GNU Image Manipulation Program or often abbreviated as GIMP is a reliable software that can be used for photo manipulation, artwork creation, and graphic designing.

  • GNU Radio first steps: a FM receiver

    I will show you how to use GNU Radio (and the GUI tool Companion) with a SDR to capture a portion of spectrum containing public FM broadcasting and decode it to audio. Recently, someone has suggested on Hacker News to do a basic walk-through capturing some data from radio to a file and demodulating it. So here is my take. I also did this live at InstallFest 2016, but the commentary is unfortunately in Czech. (also, I don't think I'm really into making screencast in English: but maybe I will try some time, sounds like fun :)

  • FSF Blogs: The FSF's EmacsConf 2019 satellite was an M-x success!

    On Saturday, November 2nd, the office of the Free Software Foundation (FSF) was lively with discussion on everyone's favorite extensible editor, GNU Emacs. We were proud to join the 200ok collective in ZĂźrich, Switzerland as one of two physical satellites to the conference, which was the first installment to be held since 2015. EmacsConf 2019 was conducted live over the Web through a fully free software setup utilizing Jitsi and Icecast. To assist the organizers, the FSF tech team employed some of the technical know-how we've gained from years of streaming the LibrePlanet conference. Such an undertaking would have been unthinkable a decade ago, but highlights the enormous advances free software has made since the days when the FSF sold Emacs for $200 USD on reel to reel tape.

Linux Development and New Linux Foundation Joiner

  • Linux 5.5 Cycle Kicks Off Next Week With Exciting Changes On Tap

    The Linux 5.4 kernel is to be released on Sunday and that will in turn kick-off the Linux 5.5 merge window. Here is a look at some of the changes on the table for what will in turn be the first major stable kernel release of 2020.

  • Intel SVM Support Published For Linux - Another Step On The March To Xe GPUs

    Ending out the week is an exciting development in the Intel open-source graphics driver space... Shared Virtual Memory (SVM) support! This is another step towards their upcoming discrete Xe GPUs and ultimately their exciting oneAPI conquest.

  • KiCad Joins Linux Foundation to Advance Electronic Design Automation
    The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced that it will host KiCad, a free, open source software suite for Electronic Design Automation (EDA). The program facilitates the design of schematics for electronic circuits and their conversion to Printed Circuit Board (PCB) designs. Under the Linux Foundation, KiCad will expand its community and ensure long-term sustainability.  "KiCad is a set of applications used by engineers focused on board design," said Michael Dolan, VP of Strategic Programs at the Linux Foundation. "It's a professional and free piece of software that gives engineers the freedom to use the software anywhere and across any platform, not tying them to specific hardware architectures. Its progress in creating an integrated environment for schematic capture and PCB layout design has been massive and the Linux Foundation's infrastructure and governance model will give it the required support to sustain that growth for the long term." 

Games: ESP32 Game Console and More

  • ESPlay Micro: Open Source ESP32 Game Console

    Today we'll take a look at the ESPlay Micro, an open source game console built around the ESP32 WROVER SoC. Aside from being a lightweight game console for retro emulation these boards also make for a great development platform to learn low level systems programming. The hardware and software are both open source and pretty straightforward.

  • Wield the power of the gods in the dungeon crawler Viking Vengeance, now on Kickstarter

    Taking a lightning strike of Norse mythology with a pinch of alternate timeline, Viking Vengeance looks like a dungeon crawling rogue-lite that could be a lot of fun. Posted about here on GamingOnLinux back in July, the developer was open to providing Linux support. Now their Kickstarter campaign has gone live, they're committed. Rather than going for a dark and gritty style, Lowpoly Interactive decided to go a different path with a low-poly almost cartoon like style. The the way you gain abilities and powers certainly sounds relatively unique too, with you choosing a god and if they like you enough, you might even be able to gain their powers.

  • The second Beta of Godot Engine 3.2 is out with more WebAssembly work

    Just over two weeks after the first, the second Beta for the big upcoming Godot Engine 3.2 release is now available. The big highlight coming with this release is WebAssembly support for Mono exports, which they say means you can now run things built in Godot Engine with C# and run them on the web. That actually sounds pretty awesome, will be fun to see what people cook up with that.

