Linux Mint vs Ubuntu : A comparative overview
Ubuntu looks very resource hungry when compared to Linux mint. It is because of the GNOME DE. It requires powerful hardware to run smoothly. From data mining to financial modeling, Ubuntu is the perfect choice for any resource-intensive environment. On the other hand, Linux mint uses the Cinnamon DE by default. It does not require powerful hardware to run properly since it uses very low resources as compared to GNOME, and if you go with other Desktop environments like Mate or KDE then Linux mint will use even lesser resources. It can run on old and entry-level hardware with ease. So if you own an old laptop or pc in which newer operating systems refuse to run, then Linux Mint can blow a new spirit to the hardware.
