Events: KubeCon, Followup for Qt Contributors Summit, Southern California Linux Expo 2020
KubeCon San Diego 2019 Flashback
KubeCon San Diego 2019 was a blast; lot’s of sun, beer, food, amazing projects and learning opportunities! It was great to see the community come together for the love of all things Kubernetes.
The Canonical booth was buzzing with excitement around MicroK8s, Multipass and Kubernetes clustering on that DIY Raspberry Pi clusters running Ubuntu and Kubeflow!
[...]
The Canonical team was busy at the booth showcasing our multi-cloud Charmed Kubernetes and the exciting features of MicroK8s. Clustering and Kubeflow on Raspberry Pis, platform-agnostic Kubernetes deployments and full enterprise Kubernetes in a micro package.
It was a joy to see people’s reaction hearing about our MicroK8s and Kubeflow products. Single-line install of Kubernetes with Kubeflow on a Raspberry Pi in seconds; meet MicroK8s! We loved distributing an army of stickers, tees and beer to the wonderful attendees.
qutebrowser meetup Berlin (2019-11-28)
I (The-Compiler) am currently in Berlin - I've met with Qt/QtWebEngine developers at Qt Contributors Summit and had some very interesting development discussions there. There are some writeups available in the Qt Wiki.
Next Thursday (28th) I'd like to have a small qutebrowser user meetup here We'll meet at 19:00 in the AfRA Hackerspace in Berlin Lichtenberg.
Southern California Linux Expo 2020 (SCALE 18x)
Presentations will be allotted a time slot of about 45 minutes. Please ensure that presentations are done in open non-proprietary format. In case you run into any problems during the submission process, for help, please email info@socallinuxexpo.org. Proposal abstracts are reviewed by an expert committee and evaluated solely on merit. Given the number of high quality submissions received every year, we request that submission dates be strictly honored in order to provide the committee enough time to choose the best set of proposals.
Important Dates
14 Sep, 2019: CFP Opens
30 Nov, 2019: Deadline for abstracts/proposals submissions
5 Mar, 2020: Conference starts
