Games: ESP32 Game Console and More
ESPlay Micro: Open Source ESP32 Game Console
Today we'll take a look at the ESPlay Micro, an open source game console built around the ESP32 WROVER SoC. Aside from being a lightweight game console for retro emulation these boards also make for a great development platform to learn low level systems programming. The hardware and software are both open source and pretty straightforward.
Wield the power of the gods in the dungeon crawler Viking Vengeance, now on Kickstarter
Taking a lightning strike of Norse mythology with a pinch of alternate timeline, Viking Vengeance looks like a dungeon crawling rogue-lite that could be a lot of fun.
Posted about here on GamingOnLinux back in July, the developer was open to providing Linux support. Now their Kickstarter campaign has gone live, they're committed. Rather than going for a dark and gritty style, Lowpoly Interactive decided to go a different path with a low-poly almost cartoon like style. The the way you gain abilities and powers certainly sounds relatively unique too, with you choosing a god and if they like you enough, you might even be able to gain their powers.
The second Beta of Godot Engine 3.2 is out with more WebAssembly work
Just over two weeks after the first, the second Beta for the big upcoming Godot Engine 3.2 release is now available.
The big highlight coming with this release is WebAssembly support for Mono exports, which they say means you can now run things built in Godot Engine with C# and run them on the web. That actually sounds pretty awesome, will be fun to see what people cook up with that.
