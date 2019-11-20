Software: Mutt, QOwnNotes, LibreTorrent
-
Mutt is a command line email app for Linux and here's how to set it up
Mutt is a command line email app for Linux; we continue our series of reviews for Linux-based command line applications. Check out MusicCube (music player) or nnn (file manager).
Like many terminal programs, it too has a learning curve, perhaps more than the average app. We'll try to help simplify the process to set it up and explain how to use it.
-
QOwnNotes 19.11.19 Build 4927
QOwnNotes is a open source (GPL) plain-text file notepad with markdown support and todo list manager for GNU/Linux, Mac OS X and Windows, that (optionally) works together with the notes application of ownCloud (or Nextcloud).
-
Open Source LibreTorrent Client Kicked Out By Google Play
Popular Android torrent client LibreTorrent has been removed from Google Play, who informed its developer that the open-source "Free Software" tool violated the platform's "spam policy". The developer believes this may be due to a flood of abusive cloned copies of LibreTorrent but Google doesn't seem interested in investigating further.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 803 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Software: Mutt, QOwnNotes, LibreTorrent
GNU Gimp (GIMP), GNU Radio and EmacsConf
Linux Development and New Linux Foundation Joiner
Games: ESP32 Game Console and More
Recent comments
3 hours 23 min ago
4 hours 10 min ago
12 hours 57 min ago
13 hours 51 sec ago
15 hours 55 min ago
17 hours 1 min ago
17 hours 3 min ago
18 hours 21 min ago
18 hours 28 min ago
19 hours 26 min ago