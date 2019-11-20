Programming Leftovers
Learn Python For Free With These Courses and eBooks
Want to learn Python for free? Here, we list some of the best Python courses and books that you can use to learn Python online without spending any money.
Python is a popular programming language. It’s also preferred by sysadmins for writing scripts.
Python 3 is the latest major version available. Even though Python 2 was very popular among the devs, it is reaching its end of life on January 1, 2020.
So, if you’re trying to learn Python, I’d recommend you to start with Python 3. While I am trying to learn python – in this article, I focus on pointing out some of the best free Python learning resources I’ve come across.
Winter 5: Eta-Expanding ReaderT
Incidentally, if you look at the code at the end of all my optimizations, there is no mention of etaReaderT any more: Subsequent optimizations simplified the code so much that eventually GHC was able to be able to do this transformation without my help.
“Hands-On Docker for Microservices with Python” is now available!
Getting Twitch out the Door (but not as Twitch)
As part of trying to get testing done for a PyOpenGL release, I finally got around to testing Twitch, porting it to Python 3.6 and doing a release, only to discover that in the 4 years (!) since I last worked on it, the original package name got used on PyPI. Duh. So Twitch is now formally Twitch OGLC/twitchoglc (for OpenGLContext, on which it's based). If you don't release early and often you lose, folks.
The Fundamental Problem in Python 3
This expands on my recent post The Incredible Disaster of Python 3. I seem to have annoyed the Internet…
Back in the mists of time, Unix was invented. Today the descendants of Unix, whether literal or in spirit, power the majority of the world’s cell phones, most of the most popular sites on the Internet, etc. And among this very popular architecture, there lies something that has made people very angry at times: on a Unix filesystem, 254 bytes are valid in filenames. The two that are not are 0x00 and the slash character. Otherwise, they are valid in virtually any combination (the special entries “.” and “..” being the exception).
This property has led to a whole host of bugs, particularly in shell scripts. A filename with a leading dash might look like a parameter to a tool. Filenames can contain newline characters, space characters, control characters, and so forth; running ls in a directory with maliciously-named files could certainly scramble one’s terminal. These bugs continue to persist, though modern shells offer techniques that — while optional — can be used to avoid most of these classes of bugs.
It should be noted here that not every valid stream of bytes constitutes a stream of bytes that can be decoded as UTF-8. This is a departure from earlier encoding schemes such as iso-8859-1 and cp437; you might get gibberish, but “garbage in, garbage out” was a thing and if your channel was 8-bit clean, your gibberish would survive unmodified.
Dimensionality Reduction in Python with Scikit-Learn
In machine learning, the performance of a model only benefits from more features up until a certain point. The more features are fed into a model, the more the dimensionality of the data increases. As the dimensionality increases, overfitting becomes more likely.
There are multiple techniques that can be used to fight overfitting, but dimensionality reduction is one of the most effective techniques. Dimensionality reduction selects the most important components of the feature space, preserving them and dropping the other components.
Python Socket File Transfer Send
The intention of this article is to learn how to transfer a text file over network through python program. This file transfer is based on server client model to use socket programming in python3+.
“17% women in tech is not enough”
Technology should be for everyone, but it has to be built by everyone to be for everyone. At Raspberry Pi, we work to empower everyone to become a tech creator and shape our collective digital future, and we hope that our work will help to increase the tech sector’s diversity.
Laurent Rosenfeld Weekly Review: Challenge - 005
This is derived in part from my blog post made in answer to the Week 5 of the Perl Weekly Challenge organized by Mohammad S. Anwar as well as answers made by others to the same challenge.
Meet The Champion: Perl Weekly Challenge - 034
Welcome to the weekly series “Meet The Champion”.
