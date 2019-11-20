Graphics: Mesa, Linux 5.6 and X.Org Server 1.20.6
Various Game Emulators Are Faster On Mesa Drivers Now Thanks To OpenGL Threading
A few days ago 7 Days to Die saw a performance boost on Mesa Git from its "glthread" threading implementation while now a number of game emulators have seen similar whitelisting.
The Dolphin GameCube/Wii emulator sees about 17% better performance from Mesa OpenGL threading, the Citra Nintendo 3DS emulator saw a 12% rise in performance, and the Yuzu Nintendo Switch emulator saw a 29% rise in performance from this whitelisting.
Linux 5.6 Will Bring Another Radeon Run-Time Power Management Improvement
While the Linux 5.5 cycle begins next week, looking ahead to early next year when the Linux 5.6 cycle will begin, there is expected to be another power management improvement coming for AMD Radeon graphics cards.
Right now the Linux kernel doesn't support run-time power management for AMD display audio hardware meaning wasted energy when not using the DisplayPort / HDMI audio. As part of the recent work on the AMDGPU driver's "BACO" (Bus Active, Chip Off) support, run-time power management for the audio hardware has been in the works.
X.Org Server 1.20.6 Released With Many Bug Fixes - Helps XWayland, PRIME + Other Bits
X.Org Server 1.20.6 has some fixes around PRIME GPU handling, XWayland now expands the RandR screen size limits, modesetting DDX driver fixes, various XWayland fixes, GLX vendor selection support courtesy of NVIDIA, syncing of the Intel PCI IDs from Mesa for the DRI code, and a variety of other fixes. There are ten bug fixes to XWayland code in 1.20.6 making for this being a fairly notable update.
xorg-server 1.20.6
A variety of bugfixes across the board, primarily in Xwayland and PRIME. This release also includes GLX vendor selection support. Thanks to all who contributed with testing and fixes! Aaron Plattner (3): GLX: Set GlxServerExports::{major,minor}Version xfree86: Call ScreenInit for protocol screens before GPU screens os: Don't crash in AttendClient if the client is gone Adam Jackson (7): xwayland: Expand the RANDR screen size limits miext/sync: Fix needless ABI change glx: Fix previous context validation in xorgGlxMakeCurrent meson: Fix another reference to "gl" 9.2.0 meson: Apparently 1.2 is < 1.2.0 mi: Add a default no-op miSourceValidate dix: Call SourceValidate before GetImage Alex Goins (5): xsync: Add resource inside of SyncCreate, export SyncCreate randr: Fix RRCrtcDetachScanoutPixmap() segfault during server teardown modesetting: Fix ms_covering_crtc() segfault with non-modesetting slave primary modesetting: Fix ms_covering_crtc() segfault with non-xf86Crtc slave modesetting: Implement ms_covering_randr_crtc() for ms_present_get_crtc() Alexander Tsoy (1): configure: Set libdrm flags correctly if only XORG is enabled Alexander Volkov (1): shm: Use memfd_create when possible Andres Rodriguez (1): xf86: Disable unused crtc functions when a lease is revoked Carlos Garnacho (4): xwayland: Reset scheduled frames after hiding tablet cursor xwayland: Separate DamagePtr into separate window data xwayland: Refactor surface creation into a separate function xwayland: Handle the case of windows being realized before redirection Eric Anholt (2): shm: reindent shm_tmpfile to follow our standards. shm: Pick the shm dir at run time, not build time. Hans de Goede (1): glamor/xwayland: Define EGL_NO_X11 Kyle Brenneman (3): GLX: Add a per-client vendor mapping. GLX: Use the sending client for looking up XID's GLX: Add a function to change a clients vendor list. Marco Trevisan (Treviño) (1): Xi: Use current device active grab to deliver touch events if any Marvin Schmidt (1): build: glx: Lower gl version to work with libglvnd Matt Roper (1): dri2: Sync i965_pci_ids.h from mesa Matt Turner (3): dix: Assert noPanoramiXExtension is false in PanoramiX code xfree86: Test presence of isastream() xserver 1.20.6 Michel Dänzer (2): Revert "present/scmd: Check that the flip and screen pixmap pitches match" miext/sync: Make struct _SyncObject::initialized fully ABI compatible Olivier Fourdan (7): xwayland: Avoid a crash on pointer enter with a grab xwayland: Check status in GBM pixmap creation glamor: Make pixmap exportable from `gbm_bo_from_pixmap()` xwayland: Update screen pixmap on output resize xwayland: Do not free a NULL GBM bo compiler.h: Do not include sys/io.h on ARM with glibc present/wnmd: Relax assertion on CRTC on abort_vblank() Samuel Thibault (2): Fix crash on XkbSetMap Fix crash on XkbSetMap Sven Joachim (1): modesetting: Fix broken manpage in autoconf build git tag: xorg-server-1.20.6
