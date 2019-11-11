Programming: Debian, Python and LibreOffice
Dirk Eddelbuettel: digest 0.6.23: More sha1 refinements
Another new version of digest got onto CRAN earlier today, and was also uploaded to Debian.
digest creates hash digests of arbitrary R objects (using the md5, sha-1, sha-256, sha-512, crc32, xxhash32, xxhash64, murmur32, and spookyhash algorithms) permitting easy comparison of R language objects. It is a fairly widely-used package (currently listed at 868k monthly downloads) as many tasks may involve caching of objects for which it provides convenient general-purpose hash key generation.
This release comes again one month after the previous release and contains further refinements for sha1 digests, thanks once more to Bill Denney and Thierry Onkelinx who added more support for formulae and better support for object attributes. I added some refinement for the encoding / utf8 filename tests from the previous to round things off.
Zsh prompt with asynchronous Git status
Zsh ships vcs_info, a function fetching information about the VCS state for the current directory and populating a variable that can be used in a shell prompt.
Talk Python to Me: #239 Bayesian foundations
In this episode, we'll dive into one of the foundations of modern data science, Bayesian algorithms, and thinking. Join me along with guest Max Sklar as we look at the algorithmic side of data science.
Support windows bar calendar
Like any large suite of applications, Open edX software (my day job) depends on a number of underpinnings: Django, Python, Ubuntu, MySQL, and so on. We want to stay up-to-date on those dependencies, or at least ensure we are using supported versions of each.
To help with that, I wanted to make a chart of the support windows for different versions of each dependency. I figured the simplest way to draw a chart like that was to make a spreadsheet. Google Sheets is enough for something like this, and makes it easy to share the result with others who need to refer to it.
To create the spreadsheet programmatically, I used the JavaScript scripting support. My program went through a few other iterations before landing on this technique, so it’s in kind of a strange form now: it’s a Python program that writes JavaScript, which you then paste into a spreadsheet and run.
LibreOffice coverity scan
When we make C++17 a requirement for LibreOffice at the end of 2018 the version of coverity provided by scan.coverity.com no longer worked for us. In July 2019 a newer version of the coverity tooling was available which supported C++17 and analysis resumed.
Prior to losing coverity support we had a defect density (i.e. defects per 1,000 line of code) of 0, on its return this had inflated to 0.06 due to both new defects introduced during the down period and old defects newly detected due to additional checks introduced in the new version.
GNU: GNUstep News and GNU Parallel Release
PHP Web Server GUI - Version 1.0.0 Released
PHP's built-in web server is a CLI feature, as such it requires a specific command to use, one which is easy to forget and gets buried in your terminal's history. While writing a script can help, it too gets buried in your terminal history, or is often located in an inconvenient place on the filesystem, requiring you to browse to the script before you can use it. This basic GTK+ GUI solves these issues. It's as easy to use as any other app on your system. It's also a great tool for teaching PHP or the fundamentals of how web servers work. It's an easy tool for students to use, for learning programming, in Raspberry Pi projects, robotics, or anything else that requires a web-based interface or centralized server communication. Many of these things are true of PHP's built-in web server itself, this GUI just makes it easier to use for people who are not comfortable using the command line.
Android Leftovers
Getting Started with Embedded Linux on RISC-V in QEMU
RISC-V is getting more and more popular, but if you want to run Linux on actual hardware it’s currently fairly expensive since you either need to rely on HiFive Unleashed SBC ($999), or expensive FPGAs. Another solution is running Linux RISC-V via QEMU emulator, and I showed how to do this using BBL (Berkeley Boot Loader), Linux 4.14, and busybear rootfs. If you check the comments section of that earlier post you could also try out Fedora RISC-V images in QEMU.
