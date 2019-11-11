Btrfs and Proactive Memory Compaction in Linux 5.5
Btrfs Gets A Big Improvement For More Robust RAID1 In Linux 5.5
David Sterba sent in his pull request early of the Btrfs file-system changes that are ready for merging into the Linux 5.5 merge window next week.
The biggest improvement is the Btrfs native RAID support now supporting three and four copy options for RAID1. Btrfs' RAID1 code up to now has always relied upon two copies of data while now there is support for three and four copies if desired for better data integrity. This new "RAID1C3" mode is intended as a replacement of RAID6 profile on meta-data and more resiliency against the possible failure of two drives in an array.
NVIDIA's Proactive Memory Compaction Work Revised For The Linux Kernel
A few weeks back I wrote about NVIDIA's Nitin Gupta working on proactive memory compaction for the Linux kernel to more proactively compact memory rather than doing so on-demand when it can lead to high latencies for applications needing lots of huge-pages.
That proactive compaction work at the time was flying under a "request for comments" flag but with continued work by Nitin and developer comments, he has now published a revised patch series that is no longer RFC.
PHP's built-in web server is a CLI feature, as such it requires a specific command to use, one which is easy to forget and gets buried in your terminal's history. While writing a script can help, it too gets buried in your terminal history, or is often located in an inconvenient place on the filesystem, requiring you to browse to the script before you can use it. This basic GTK+ GUI solves these issues. It's as easy to use as any other app on your system. It's also a great tool for teaching PHP or the fundamentals of how web servers work. It's an easy tool for students to use, for learning programming, in Raspberry Pi projects, robotics, or anything else that requires a web-based interface or centralized server communication. Many of these things are true of PHP's built-in web server itself, this GUI just makes it easier to use for people who are not comfortable using the command line.
Getting Started with Embedded Linux on RISC-V in QEMU
RISC-V is getting more and more popular, but if you want to run Linux on actual hardware it’s currently fairly expensive since you either need to rely on HiFive Unleashed SBC ($999), or expensive FPGAs. Another solution is running Linux RISC-V via QEMU emulator, and I showed how to do this using BBL (Berkeley Boot Loader), Linux 4.14, and busybear rootfs. If you check the comments section of that earlier post you could also try out Fedora RISC-V images in QEMU.
