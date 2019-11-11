Android Leftovers
Android flaw allowed attackers to spy on users through phone camera
[Update: OTA Downloads] OnePlus 3/3T receive final security update with October 2019 security patch
Android Users: Check Now to See If a Rogue App Can Control Your Phone's Camera
Google Keep for Android rolling out Material Theme bottom bar with inset FAB
Huawei nova 5T Pro specifications disclosed by Android Enterprise listing
Porsche detects shift in China to Android from iOS
Samsung Galaxy S10 gets another Android 10 beta update with additional bugfixes
Realme X2 Pro to get Android 10 update in Q1 2020, company confirms
Android warning: Millions urged to check their phone now as shock threat revealed
First 25 smartphones from OnePlus, Samsung, Google and others to run on Android’s latest update
GNU: GNUstep News and GNU Parallel Release
PHP Web Server GUI - Version 1.0.0 Released
PHP's built-in web server is a CLI feature, as such it requires a specific command to use, one which is easy to forget and gets buried in your terminal's history. While writing a script can help, it too gets buried in your terminal history, or is often located in an inconvenient place on the filesystem, requiring you to browse to the script before you can use it. This basic GTK+ GUI solves these issues. It's as easy to use as any other app on your system. It's also a great tool for teaching PHP or the fundamentals of how web servers work. It's an easy tool for students to use, for learning programming, in Raspberry Pi projects, robotics, or anything else that requires a web-based interface or centralized server communication. Many of these things are true of PHP's built-in web server itself, this GUI just makes it easier to use for people who are not comfortable using the command line.
Getting Started with Embedded Linux on RISC-V in QEMU
RISC-V is getting more and more popular, but if you want to run Linux on actual hardware it’s currently fairly expensive since you either need to rely on HiFive Unleashed SBC ($999), or expensive FPGAs. Another solution is running Linux RISC-V via QEMU emulator, and I showed how to do this using BBL (Berkeley Boot Loader), Linux 4.14, and busybear rootfs. If you check the comments section of that earlier post you could also try out Fedora RISC-V images in QEMU.
