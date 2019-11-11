Language Selection

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 24th of November 2019 10:44:33 AM
Misc
  • Solene runs BSD

    As an OpenBSD developer, I have been mostly working on ports at first, then I have learned about how man page are written. This made me contribute to OpenBSD documentation and I really enjoy it. I’ve been quite active on OpenBSD IRC channel, I’ve seen people being clueless due to missing explanations here and there, so I’ve did my best to enhance documentation to make it easier to understand to everyone. Lately, I’ve resurrected stable binary packages (which disappeared around OpenBSD 4.x I think) and I am very happy about this.

  • The Early History of Usenet, Part IV: Implementation and User Experience

    To understand some of our implementation choices, it's important to remember two things. First, the computers of that era were slow. The Unix machine at UNC's CS department was slower than most timesharing machines even for 1979 — we had a small, slow disk, a slow CPU, and — most critically — not nearly enough RAM. Duke CS had a faster computer — they had an 11/70; we had an 11/45 — but since I was doing the first implementation, I had to use what UNC had. (Log in remotely? How? There was no Internet then, neither department was on the ARPANET, and dialing up would have meant paying per-minute telephone charges, probably at daytime rates. Besides, a dial-up connection would have been at 300 bps, but if I stayed local, I could do 9600 bps via the local Gandalf port selector.)

    The second important point is that we knew we had to experiment to get things right. To quote from the first public announcement of Usenet, "Yes, there are problems. Several amateurs collaborated on this plan. But let's get started now. Once the net is in place, we can start a committee. And they will actually use the net, so they will know what the real problems are." None of us had designed a network protocol before; we knew that we'd have to experiment to get things even approximately right. (To be clear, we were not first-time programmers. We were all experienced system administrators, and while I don't know just how much experience Tom and Jim (and Dennis Rockwell, whose name I've inadvertently omitted in earlier posts) had, I'd been programming for about 14 years by this time, with much of my work at kernel level and with a fair amount of communications software experience.)

  • North Carolina aims to bring more women into computer science

    It's well-known that women are under-represented in computer science and technology. A new initiative led by the NC Department of Public Instruction, Duke University, and IBM is working to reverse that trend by using an open source approach to bringing more computer science instruction into NC public schools.

    "If we are going to truly shatter the outdated and unfortunately often dehumanizing system of education that we know today, we have got to use an open source approach to do it," says Duke University professor Aria Chernik, who co-presented the Lightning Talk with Mary Hemphill of the NC Department of Public Instruction.

    Watch "#IAmCS: An open source approach for equity-focused computer science education," their Lightning Talk at the seventh annual All Things Open conference, to learn more about the #IAmCS campaign that aims to enroll more female students in computer science classes and encourage them to pursue careers in the field.

  • Here’s One Reason the U.S. Military Can’t Fix Its Own Equipment

    At the time, I hadn’t heard of “right-to-repair” and didn’t know that a civilian concept could affect my job in the military. The idea behind right-to-repair is that you (or a third-party you choose) should be able to repair something you own, instead of being forced to rely on the company that originally sold it. This could involve not repairing something (like an iPhone) because doing so would void a warranty; repairs which require specialized tools, diagnostic equipment, data or schematics not reasonably available to consumers; or products that are deliberately designed to prevent an end user from fixing them.

  • 110 Nursing Homes Cut Off from Health Records in Ransomware Attack

                         

                           

    At around 1:30 a.m. CT on Nov. 17, unknown attackers launched a ransomware strain known as Ryuk inside VCPI’s networks, encrypting all data the company hosts for its clients and demanding a whopping $14 million ransom in exchange for a digital key needed to unlock access to the files. Ryuk has made a name for itself targeting businesses that supply services to other companies — particularly cloud-data firms — with the ransom demands set according to the victim’s perceived ability to pay.

                           

    In an interview with KrebsOnSecurity today, VCPI chief executive and owner Karen Christianson said the attack had affected virtually all of their core offerings, including Internet service and email, access to patient records, client billing and phone systems, and even VCPI’s own payroll operations that serve nearly 150 company employees.

  • Apple pulls all customer reviews from online Apple Store

                         

                           

    AppleInsider received a tip from a reader who had noted the buyer review section was missing on Apple's online retail store page. The user also pointed out that the pages have been removed from U.S., U.K., and Australian Apple online stores, which suggests this is not simply a mistake, but rather an intentional move on Apple's behalf.

                           

    The reviews were pulled over the weekend, though it's not clear as to why this has happened. Apple had been known for leaving up even especially negative reviews, which demonstrated both transparency and integrity to their customers.

GNU: GNUstep News and GNU Parallel Release

  • GNUstep Might Deprecate Support For GNU's GCC In Favor Of LLVM Clang

    GNUstep, the longstanding GNU Project implementing Apple's Cocoa frameworks, might end up deprecating support for the GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) to focus its compiler support on LLVM's Clang. While GNUstep deprecating support for the GNU's own compiler may seem like an odd move to make, it comes down to LLVM's Clang compiler currently having much better support for Objective-C 2.0 compared to what is found in GCC -- thanks to Apple's contributions to Clang and using it on macOS/iOS. Implementing all of the missing Objective-C 2.0 features into GCC is estimated to take two to three engineering years. If they had an interesting developer, some view that the resources could be better spent investing in GNUstep itself with different projects rather than implementing features in GCC already found within Clang.

  • GNU Parallel 20191122 ('Quantum Supremacy') released [stable]

    GNU Parallel 20191122 ('Quantum Supremacy') [stable] has been released. It is available for download at: http://ftpmirror.gnu.org/parallel/ No new functionality was introduced so this is a good candidate for a stable release. GNU Parallel is 10 years old next year on 2020-04-22. You are here by invited to a reception on Friday 2020-04-17. [...] GNU Parallel is a shell tool for executing jobs in parallel using one or more computers. A job can be a single command or a small script that has to be run for each of the lines in the input. The typical input is a list of files, a list of hosts, a list of users, a list of URLs, or a list of tables. A job can also be a command that reads from a pipe. GNU Parallel can then split the input and pipe it into commands in parallel. If you use xargs and tee today you will find GNU Parallel very easy to use as GNU Parallel is written to have the same options as xargs. If you write loops in shell, you will find GNU Parallel may be able to replace most of the loops and make them run faster by running several jobs in parallel. GNU Parallel can even replace nested loops.

PHP Web Server GUI - Version 1.0.0 Released

PHP's built-in web server is a CLI feature, as such it requires a specific command to use, one which is easy to forget and gets buried in your terminal's history. While writing a script can help, it too gets buried in your terminal history, or is often located in an inconvenient place on the filesystem, requiring you to browse to the script before you can use it. This basic GTK+ GUI solves these issues. It's as easy to use as any other app on your system. It's also a great tool for teaching PHP or the fundamentals of how web servers work. It's an easy tool for students to use, for learning programming, in Raspberry Pi projects, robotics, or anything else that requires a web-based interface or centralized server communication. Many of these things are true of PHP's built-in web server itself, this GUI just makes it easier to use for people who are not comfortable using the command line. Read more

Android Leftovers

Getting Started with Embedded Linux on RISC-V in QEMU

RISC-V is getting more and more popular, but if you want to run Linux on actual hardware it’s currently fairly expensive since you either need to rely on HiFive Unleashed SBC ($999), or expensive FPGAs. Another solution is running Linux RISC-V via QEMU emulator, and I showed how to do this using BBL (Berkeley Boot Loader), Linux 4.14, and busybear rootfs. If you check the comments section of that earlier post you could also try out Fedora RISC-V images in QEMU. Read more

