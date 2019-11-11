today's leftovers
Solene runs BSD
As an OpenBSD developer, I have been mostly working on ports at first, then I have learned about how man page are written. This made me contribute to OpenBSD documentation and I really enjoy it. I’ve been quite active on OpenBSD IRC channel, I’ve seen people being clueless due to missing explanations here and there, so I’ve did my best to enhance documentation to make it easier to understand to everyone. Lately, I’ve resurrected stable binary packages (which disappeared around OpenBSD 4.x I think) and I am very happy about this.
The Early History of Usenet, Part IV: Implementation and User Experience
To understand some of our implementation choices, it's important to remember two things. First, the computers of that era were slow. The Unix machine at UNC's CS department was slower than most timesharing machines even for 1979 — we had a small, slow disk, a slow CPU, and — most critically — not nearly enough RAM. Duke CS had a faster computer — they had an 11/70; we had an 11/45 — but since I was doing the first implementation, I had to use what UNC had. (Log in remotely? How? There was no Internet then, neither department was on the ARPANET, and dialing up would have meant paying per-minute telephone charges, probably at daytime rates. Besides, a dial-up connection would have been at 300 bps, but if I stayed local, I could do 9600 bps via the local Gandalf port selector.)
The second important point is that we knew we had to experiment to get things right. To quote from the first public announcement of Usenet, "Yes, there are problems. Several amateurs collaborated on this plan. But let's get started now. Once the net is in place, we can start a committee. And they will actually use the net, so they will know what the real problems are." None of us had designed a network protocol before; we knew that we'd have to experiment to get things even approximately right. (To be clear, we were not first-time programmers. We were all experienced system administrators, and while I don't know just how much experience Tom and Jim (and Dennis Rockwell, whose name I've inadvertently omitted in earlier posts) had, I'd been programming for about 14 years by this time, with much of my work at kernel level and with a fair amount of communications software experience.)
North Carolina aims to bring more women into computer science
It's well-known that women are under-represented in computer science and technology. A new initiative led by the NC Department of Public Instruction, Duke University, and IBM is working to reverse that trend by using an open source approach to bringing more computer science instruction into NC public schools.
"If we are going to truly shatter the outdated and unfortunately often dehumanizing system of education that we know today, we have got to use an open source approach to do it," says Duke University professor Aria Chernik, who co-presented the Lightning Talk with Mary Hemphill of the NC Department of Public Instruction.
Watch "#IAmCS: An open source approach for equity-focused computer science education," their Lightning Talk at the seventh annual All Things Open conference, to learn more about the #IAmCS campaign that aims to enroll more female students in computer science classes and encourage them to pursue careers in the field.
Here’s One Reason the U.S. Military Can’t Fix Its Own Equipment
At the time, I hadn’t heard of “right-to-repair” and didn’t know that a civilian concept could affect my job in the military. The idea behind right-to-repair is that you (or a third-party you choose) should be able to repair something you own, instead of being forced to rely on the company that originally sold it. This could involve not repairing something (like an iPhone) because doing so would void a warranty; repairs which require specialized tools, diagnostic equipment, data or schematics not reasonably available to consumers; or products that are deliberately designed to prevent an end user from fixing them.
110 Nursing Homes Cut Off from Health Records in Ransomware Attack
At around 1:30 a.m. CT on Nov. 17, unknown attackers launched a ransomware strain known as Ryuk inside VCPI’s networks, encrypting all data the company hosts for its clients and demanding a whopping $14 million ransom in exchange for a digital key needed to unlock access to the files. Ryuk has made a name for itself targeting businesses that supply services to other companies — particularly cloud-data firms — with the ransom demands set according to the victim’s perceived ability to pay.
In an interview with KrebsOnSecurity today, VCPI chief executive and owner Karen Christianson said the attack had affected virtually all of their core offerings, including Internet service and email, access to patient records, client billing and phone systems, and even VCPI’s own payroll operations that serve nearly 150 company employees.
Apple pulls all customer reviews from online Apple Store
AppleInsider received a tip from a reader who had noted the buyer review section was missing on Apple's online retail store page. The user also pointed out that the pages have been removed from U.S., U.K., and Australian Apple online stores, which suggests this is not simply a mistake, but rather an intentional move on Apple's behalf.
The reviews were pulled over the weekend, though it's not clear as to why this has happened. Apple had been known for leaving up even especially negative reviews, which demonstrated both transparency and integrity to their customers.
GNU: GNUstep News and GNU Parallel Release
PHP Web Server GUI - Version 1.0.0 Released
PHP's built-in web server is a CLI feature, as such it requires a specific command to use, one which is easy to forget and gets buried in your terminal's history. While writing a script can help, it too gets buried in your terminal history, or is often located in an inconvenient place on the filesystem, requiring you to browse to the script before you can use it. This basic GTK+ GUI solves these issues. It's as easy to use as any other app on your system. It's also a great tool for teaching PHP or the fundamentals of how web servers work. It's an easy tool for students to use, for learning programming, in Raspberry Pi projects, robotics, or anything else that requires a web-based interface or centralized server communication. Many of these things are true of PHP's built-in web server itself, this GUI just makes it easier to use for people who are not comfortable using the command line.
Getting Started with Embedded Linux on RISC-V in QEMU
RISC-V is getting more and more popular, but if you want to run Linux on actual hardware it’s currently fairly expensive since you either need to rely on HiFive Unleashed SBC ($999), or expensive FPGAs. Another solution is running Linux RISC-V via QEMU emulator, and I showed how to do this using BBL (Berkeley Boot Loader), Linux 4.14, and busybear rootfs. If you check the comments section of that earlier post you could also try out Fedora RISC-V images in QEMU.
