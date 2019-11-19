Funding for FOSS
Coherence raises $2.5 million for open source platform to democratize connected game development
Swedish startup Coherence has raised $2.5 million in seed funding to create an open source platform to democratize connected game development.
Dino Patti, one of the business leaders behind single-player games such as Limbo and Inside, started up the Malmö, Sweden-based company. He wished those games could be easily turned into shared multiplayer experiences.
London-based Firstminute Capital led the round. Other investors in the round included major industry names like Finnish-based SISU Game Ventures and Paul Heydon, an early investor in Supercell and Unity.
Codefresh creates $100M open source fund
CI/CD specialists Codefresh have announced their intentions to reinvest into the open source ecosystem that has supported and helped them prosper since they were founded in 2014. They are built on top of Kubernetes, running on top of open source Linux, and now they want to follow in the Linux Foundation’s footsteps and make a massive contribution back into the community. Let’s take a closer look.
