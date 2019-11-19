Databases: PostgreSQL, Percona Survey and YugabyteDB
-
Crunchy Data and Center for Internet Security Announce Benchmark Update for PostgreSQL 12
Crunchy Data, the leading provider of trusted open source PostgreSQL technology and support, in collaboration with the Center for Internet Security®, is pleased to announce the publication of a PostgreSQL CIS Benchmark™ for PostgreSQL 12. Crunchy Data again collaborated with CIS® by evaluating open source PostgreSQL 12 against CIS's security requirements and developed the guide defining how open source PostgreSQL can be configured and deployed to meet security requirements for enterprise systems.
-
Percona Open Source Survey: Variety remains the spice of life
We respond to George Anadiotis’ recent take on Percona’s open source data management survey. Most respondents are still actively experimenting with new databases and are not necessarily standardizing any single platform. That same trend applies to the cloud as well. Actually, that doesn’t make them much different from the rest of their IT colleagues.
-
YugabyteDB now available as a self-managed database service on Crossplane
Yugabyte, the leader in open-source distributed SQL databases, announced that YugabyteDB is now available as a self-managed database service on Crossplane, the open-source multicloud control plane.
YugabyteDB is one of the first distributed SQL databases available on Crossplane and the new offering builds on the company’s recent announcement of Rook Kubernetes Operator for YugabyteDB.
-
Yugabyte Announces Availability on Crossplane for Multi-Cloud Kubernetes Clusters
Yugabyte, the leader in open-source distributed SQL databases, announced today that YugabyteDB is now available as a self-managed database service on Crossplane, the open-source multicloud control plane. YugabyteDB is one of the first distributed SQL databases available on Crossplane and the new offering builds on the company’s recent announcement of Rook Kubernetes Operator for YugabyteDB.
-
New Video Series on Converting a Business to GNU/Linux Desktop
Android Leftovers
today's howtos
