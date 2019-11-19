Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Databases: PostgreSQL, Percona Survey and YugabyteDB

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 24th of November 2019 06:52:00 PM Filed under
OSS
  • Crunchy Data and Center for Internet Security Announce Benchmark Update for PostgreSQL 12

    Crunchy Data, the leading provider of trusted open source PostgreSQL technology and support, in collaboration with the Center for Internet Security®, is pleased to announce the publication of a PostgreSQL CIS Benchmark™ for PostgreSQL 12. Crunchy Data again collaborated with CIS® by evaluating open source PostgreSQL 12 against CIS's security requirements and developed the guide defining how open source PostgreSQL can be configured and deployed to meet security requirements for enterprise systems.

  • Percona Open Source Survey: Variety remains the spice of life

    We respond to George Anadiotis’ recent take on Percona’s open source data management survey. Most respondents are still actively experimenting with new databases and are not necessarily standardizing any single platform. That same trend applies to the cloud as well. Actually, that doesn’t make them much different from the rest of their IT colleagues.

  • YugabyteDB now available as a self-managed database service on Crossplane

    Yugabyte, the leader in open-source distributed SQL databases, announced that YugabyteDB is now available as a self-managed database service on Crossplane, the open-source multicloud control plane.

    YugabyteDB is one of the first distributed SQL databases available on Crossplane and the new offering builds on the company’s recent announcement of Rook Kubernetes Operator for YugabyteDB.

  • Yugabyte Announces Availability on Crossplane for Multi-Cloud Kubernetes Clusters

    Yugabyte, the leader in open-source distributed SQL databases, announced today that YugabyteDB is now available as a self-managed database service on Crossplane, the open-source multicloud control plane. YugabyteDB is one of the first distributed SQL databases available on Crossplane and the new offering builds on the company’s recent announcement of Rook Kubernetes Operator for YugabyteDB.

»

Open source gains database management ground

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 24th of November 2019 07:12:31 PM.
  • Open source gains database management ground

    he use of open-source software for database management is growing as users seek to avoid vendor lock-in and reduce costs, according to a recent survey conducted by US-based Percona.

    The survey also found that most companies run more than one database, often on more than one platform.

    Survey respondents were located all over the world, with the largest group (26%) from the United States. They also represented companies of all sizes and from all industries, although a sizeable majority were from technology-focused companies.

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.

More in Tux Machines

New Video Series on Converting a Business to GNU/Linux Desktop

Databases: PostgreSQL, Percona Survey and YugabyteDB

  • Crunchy Data and Center for Internet Security Announce Benchmark Update for PostgreSQL 12

    Crunchy Data, the leading provider of trusted open source PostgreSQL technology and support, in collaboration with the Center for Internet Security®, is pleased to announce the publication of a PostgreSQL CIS Benchmark™ for PostgreSQL 12. Crunchy Data again collaborated with CIS® by evaluating open source PostgreSQL 12 against CIS's security requirements and developed the guide defining how open source PostgreSQL can be configured and deployed to meet security requirements for enterprise systems.

  • Percona Open Source Survey: Variety remains the spice of life

    We respond to George Anadiotis’ recent take on Percona’s open source data management survey. Most respondents are still actively experimenting with new databases and are not necessarily standardizing any single platform. That same trend applies to the cloud as well. Actually, that doesn’t make them much different from the rest of their IT colleagues.

  • YugabyteDB now available as a self-managed database service on Crossplane

    Yugabyte, the leader in open-source distributed SQL databases, announced that YugabyteDB is now available as a self-managed database service on Crossplane, the open-source multicloud control plane. YugabyteDB is one of the first distributed SQL databases available on Crossplane and the new offering builds on the company’s recent announcement of Rook Kubernetes Operator for YugabyteDB.

  • Yugabyte Announces Availability on Crossplane for Multi-Cloud Kubernetes Clusters

    Yugabyte, the leader in open-source distributed SQL databases, announced today that YugabyteDB is now available as a self-managed database service on Crossplane, the open-source multicloud control plane. YugabyteDB is one of the first distributed SQL databases available on Crossplane and the new offering builds on the company’s recent announcement of Rook Kubernetes Operator for YugabyteDB.

Android Leftovers

today's howtos

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6