New Video Series on Converting a Business to GNU/Linux Desktop
Converting a Business to Linux Desktop
This video goes over everything you need to know when converting a business to Linux Desktop.
The First 30 Days in Linux
In this video, I go over the first 30 days in Linux and what to expect.
Linux Desktop for Business
Switching a Business from Windows To Linux
In this video, I show you what you need to transition a business from Windows to Linux Desktop. I will be going over App Streaming for businesses that require Windows Applications.
