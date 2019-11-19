Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 24th of November 2019 07:21:18 PM
Gaming
  The Sunday odds and ends Linux and gaming section

    Blimey, where did Saturday go? It's Sunday already? Yes it is. A time for rest, relaxation and plenty of gaming. Time to go over a few random bits of news!

    Starting off with a little update on a crowdfunding project, the retro adventure game Alwa's Legacy has 10 days left. So far, they're doing okay. Against their SEK 250k (about £20,195) goal, they're well on their way to get funding.

    The sandbox survival game Vintage Story recently had a massive update with The Game Challenge Update v1.11. It now allows you to properly customize your game, there's some great looking visual updates, much smarter AI mobs, updated world generation to include beaches and loads more. A fascinating sounding game, which looks a lot like Minecraft in style but it has vastly different gameplay experience. You can find out more in the release announcement here, which has links to the major changes.

  • Improve your typing to fight hordes of monsters in retro arade game Type Knight

    In Type Knight, you fight skeletons, bats, wraiths and more via the awesome power of your rapid (and hopefully accurate) typing.

    Note: Key provided by the developer.

    Released last month, Type Knight appears to be the first game by this developer and took around 18 months to deliver the final version on Steam after several demos on Itch.

  • Mesa ACO Linux | The Future is Now!

    Let's do some gameplay with the new ACO mesa compiler. This will blow your mind how good it performs on Linux.

  • How to Install Games on Lutris Manually

    In this video, I walk through how to install games manually on Lutris and go over a variety of ways to accomplish this.

New Video Series on Converting a Business to GNU/Linux Desktop

Databases: PostgreSQL, Percona Survey and YugabyteDB

  • Crunchy Data and Center for Internet Security Announce Benchmark Update for PostgreSQL 12

    Crunchy Data, the leading provider of trusted open source PostgreSQL technology and support, in collaboration with the Center for Internet Security®, is pleased to announce the publication of a PostgreSQL CIS Benchmark™ for PostgreSQL 12. Crunchy Data again collaborated with CIS® by evaluating open source PostgreSQL 12 against CIS's security requirements and developed the guide defining how open source PostgreSQL can be configured and deployed to meet security requirements for enterprise systems.

  • Percona Open Source Survey: Variety remains the spice of life

    We respond to George Anadiotis’ recent take on Percona’s open source data management survey. Most respondents are still actively experimenting with new databases and are not necessarily standardizing any single platform. That same trend applies to the cloud as well. Actually, that doesn’t make them much different from the rest of their IT colleagues.

  • YugabyteDB now available as a self-managed database service on Crossplane

    Yugabyte, the leader in open-source distributed SQL databases, announced that YugabyteDB is now available as a self-managed database service on Crossplane, the open-source multicloud control plane. YugabyteDB is one of the first distributed SQL databases available on Crossplane and the new offering builds on the company’s recent announcement of Rook Kubernetes Operator for YugabyteDB.

  • Yugabyte Announces Availability on Crossplane for Multi-Cloud Kubernetes Clusters

    Yugabyte, the leader in open-source distributed SQL databases, announced today that YugabyteDB is now available as a self-managed database service on Crossplane, the open-source multicloud control plane. YugabyteDB is one of the first distributed SQL databases available on Crossplane and the new offering builds on the company’s recent announcement of Rook Kubernetes Operator for YugabyteDB.

