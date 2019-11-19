Blimey, where did Saturday go? It's Sunday already? Yes it is. A time for rest, relaxation and plenty of gaming. Time to go over a few random bits of news!

Starting off with a little update on a crowdfunding project, the retro adventure game Alwa's Legacy has 10 days left. So far, they're doing okay. Against their SEK 250k (about £20,195) goal, they're well on their way to get funding.

The sandbox survival game Vintage Story recently had a massive update with The Game Challenge Update v1.11. It now allows you to properly customize your game, there's some great looking visual updates, much smarter AI mobs, updated world generation to include beaches and loads more. A fascinating sounding game, which looks a lot like Minecraft in style but it has vastly different gameplay experience. You can find out more in the release announcement here, which has links to the major changes.