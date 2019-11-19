Games Leftovers
The Sunday odds and ends Linux and gaming section
Blimey, where did Saturday go? It's Sunday already? Yes it is. A time for rest, relaxation and plenty of gaming. Time to go over a few random bits of news!
Starting off with a little update on a crowdfunding project, the retro adventure game Alwa's Legacy has 10 days left. So far, they're doing okay. Against their SEK 250k (about £20,195) goal, they're well on their way to get funding.
The sandbox survival game Vintage Story recently had a massive update with The Game Challenge Update v1.11. It now allows you to properly customize your game, there's some great looking visual updates, much smarter AI mobs, updated world generation to include beaches and loads more. A fascinating sounding game, which looks a lot like Minecraft in style but it has vastly different gameplay experience. You can find out more in the release announcement here, which has links to the major changes.
Improve your typing to fight hordes of monsters in retro arade game Type Knight
In Type Knight, you fight skeletons, bats, wraiths and more via the awesome power of your rapid (and hopefully accurate) typing.
Note: Key provided by the developer.
Released last month, Type Knight appears to be the first game by this developer and took around 18 months to deliver the final version on Steam after several demos on Itch.
Mesa ACO Linux | The Future is Now!
Let's do some gameplay with the new ACO mesa compiler. This will blow your mind how good it performs on Linux.
How to Install Games on Lutris Manually
In this video, I walk through how to install games manually on Lutris and go over a variety of ways to accomplish this.
New Video Series on Converting a Business to GNU/Linux Desktop
Databases: PostgreSQL, Percona Survey and YugabyteDB
Android Leftovers
today's howtos
