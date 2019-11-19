Programming Leftovers
-
Preps for the Developers Conference 2020...
Preparations for the Developers Conference 2020 have begun. The date, location and theme have been announced.
The next Developers Conference, simply dubbed DevCon 2020, will be held on 2 - 4 April at the Caudan Arts Centre in Port-Louis, Mauritius. This time the conference theme is Comics, which I am pretty sure requires no further explanation as to what to expect.
-
Faster Winter 6: Simpler Code
The Wasm reference interpreter has a function step that performs one single one step of evaluation, by taking the state before (in a type called code), and returning the state after the step. The function eval calls step, checks if the result is “done” (no instructions left to do), and if it is not done, recursively calls eval again. This way, evaluation progresses step by step until it is done.
-
Weekly Python StackOverflow Report: (cciv) stackoverflow python report
-
LLVM Developers Have Been Reviewing Work To Offset The Performance Hit From Intel JCC
With the Jump Conditional Code (JCC) Erratum that was made public earlier this month and ushered in new Intel microcode to mitigate this Skylake to Cascade Lake design defect, compiler/toolchain patches have been in the works to help offset the performance cost incurred from the updated microcode. Besides the GNU Assembler work we've talked about several times since JCC came to light, the LLVM folks have also been reviewing their comparable changes.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 724 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
New Video Series on Converting a Business to GNU/Linux Desktop
Databases: PostgreSQL, Percona Survey and YugabyteDB
Android Leftovers
today's howtos
Recent comments
19 min 50 sec ago
31 min 2 sec ago
38 min 56 sec ago
47 min 9 sec ago
1 hour 1 sec ago
2 hours 1 min ago
2 hours 20 min ago
2 hours 31 min ago
2 hours 40 min ago
3 hours 6 min ago