Devices: Raspberry Pi Stuff and OpenHW Group/RISC-V Foundation
Raspberry Pi Zero based open source checkra1n jailbreak dongle with screen is in works
Do you have an iPhone? Did you migrate from Android? In case you did, you can probably reminisce the first few weeks. It might have been difficult for you to get along with the whole ecosystem with limited customisation options.
Setting the price aside, the main advantage of having an Android device is numerous options to change the default features. In order to gain an elated level of privilege, you can even go through a few steps to root the phone.
How to run Chromium OS on a Raspberry Pi
Chromium OS does not have an official build for the Raspberry Pi, even though it’s an ARM device. The reason? The project only focuses on Chromebooks and other Chrome devices. However, don’t worry! There’s an unofficial build of the operating system that can run on the Pi.
As of now, the unofficial Chromium OS build for the Pi is in “test” mode, and it only supports Pi 3/Pi 3B+, and Pi 4. Since it is in “test” mode, some features of the OS are yet to be implemented, bugs are present, and things can crash at random times. Still, if you have a spare Raspberry Pi 3/3B+ or Pi 4 and need a full-featured operating system, Chromium OS is one of the best.
In this guide, we’ll show you how to get the latest build of Chromium OS for the Pi, and set it up to run as a functioning operating system.
Raspberry Pi as a digital signage box
Goal: set up a Raspberry Pi 4B as a digital signage box, together with Ulrike.
We called the project Himblick, from Himbeere (raspberry) and Blick (view / gaze).
From the point of view of the underlying debian/raspbian setup, the idea is to make it as solid and reproducible as possible, so that if we're ever asked to set up and maintain 100 of 1000 of them, it will be ok.
A box should be created with a script, not by hand, and should require as little maintenance as possible.
UltraSoC joins the OpenHW Group and extends its commitment to an open-source future for technology development
UltraSoC today announced it has joined the OpenHW Group, the global not-for-profit organization established earlier this year to further the adoption of open source processors, particularly for high volume production systems-on-chip (SoCs). As part of its involvement, UltraSoC will contribute its substantial experience and IP in the area of system-level debug and processor trace. UltraSoC is committed to supporting its customers using all open-source and proprietary technologies and is seeing an increasing number of designs supporting mixed (heterogeneous) processor hardware.
The OpenHW Group has already announced a range of cores, dubbed CORE-V, based on the RISC-V open ISA. Both UltraSoC and the OpenHW Group are active members of the RISC-V Foundation, and development in this area will be a key part of UltraSoC’s initial contribution to the group.
