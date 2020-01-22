Graphics: Dav1d AV1 Acceleration, AMDVLK and Sway 1.4
-
Dav1d AV1 Decoder Begins Adding AVX-512 Optimizations For Intel Ice Lake
Ahead of the forthcoming dav1d 0.6 release, this open-source AV1 video decoder has begun implementing AVX-512 optimizations targeting Intel Ice Lake processors.
The work has begun on AVX-512 optimizations focused on Ice Lake for this already quite speedy AV1 video decoder.
-
AMDVLK 2020.Q1.1 Brings Some Performance Tuning, Still On Vulkan 1.1
Out this morning is AMDVLK 2020.Q1.1 as AMD's first official open-source Vulkan driver code drop of the new year.
While the Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition driver for Windows was recently updated with Vulkan 1.2 support, this AMDVLK release is still on Vulkan 1.1 but at least updated against API 1.1.130 compliance. Hopefully their next code drop will have the Vulkan 1.2 support officially exposed. Meanwhile Mesa's RADV Radeon Vulkan driver has been supporting Vulkan 1.2 since hours after the specification's unveil.
-
Sway 1.4 Wayland Compositor Brings VNC Support, Initial Bits For MATE Panel Support
Sway 1.4 is out today as the newest version of this i3-inspired Wayland compositor that has a growing following.
Sway 1.4 consists of nearly 200 changes from over 50 contributors, showing the significant progress of this Wayland compositor that has been quick to pick-up features over the past few years.
-
