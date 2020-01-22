Ubuntu: Video Editors' Snaps, Ubuntu 20.04 Ubuntu Studio 19.04 Reaches End Of Life and Canonical Targets IBM Z
Looking for video editing software? The Snap Store has some nice apps for you.
In the past decade, video has become the most ubiquitous method of communication on the Web. Video clips are used for pretty much anything, from short software tutorials to hours-long live online gaming streaming. In some cases, the use of “moving pictures” might not be the best communication medium, but there is no denying the popularity of the video in everyday life.
This makes video editing software quite practical, for techies and ordinary people alike. If you require functionality that goes beyond the built-in features in whatever application you may be using, then you will want dedicated video editing tools. Let’s have a look at some rather nifty software that can turn your raw footage into elegant cinematographic cuts.
Ubuntu 20.04 – Release Date, New Features & More
As per usual, Ubuntu’s LTS releases are released in April every 2 years. The number 20 comes from the year 2020 and the number 04 comes from the (fourth) month of April.
To be more specific, the release date of Ubuntu 20.04 is 23rd of April, 2020. It will be released 3 days sooner than the last LTS release.
Ubuntu Studio 19.04 reaches End Of Life
Our favorite Disco Dingo, Ubuntu Studio 19.04, has reached end-of-life and will no longer receive any updates. If you have not yet upgraded, please do so now or forever lose the ability to upgrade!
Ubuntu Studio 20.04 LTS is scheduled for April of 2020. The transition from 19.10 to 20.04 will be relatively smooth, so at this time we are recommending all new installations to be 19.10.
Migrating to enterprise servers with Ubuntu on IBM Z
For mission-critical applications, security, reliability, and efficiency are essential. Linux excels in these areas, which is why it has become a highly popular platform for supporting key enterprise software. And for businesses looking to push the security and performance of their Linux-based applications even further, the next step is enterprise server computing.
Enterprise servers offer secure and robust platforms for mission-critical workloads – however, it has historically been difficult to migrate Linux applications from x86 architectures to the IBM Z architecture. IBM and Canonical have worked together to solve this problem by porting Ubuntu to work on both IBM Z and IBM LinuxONE enterprise servers – including the recently released IBM z15 and LinuxONE III.
With Ubuntu on IBM Z and LinuxONE, users can leverage the same tools and languages on IBM Z as they do on all of their other Ubuntu systems. Not only does this provide businesses with a smooth migration path, it also enables developers to go from the desktop to a highly secure and reliable cloud with a seamless, agile working environment. Typical workloads include databases with sensitive personal information, as well as new solutions such as blockchain and digital asset custody.
