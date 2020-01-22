Red Hat Leftovers
Using Kubernetes ConfigMaps to define your Quarkus application’s properties
So, you wrote your Quarkus application, and now you want to deploy it to a Kubernetes cluster. Good news: Deploying a Quarkus application to a Kubernetes cluster is easy. Before you do this, though, you need to straighten out your application’s properties. After all, your app probably has to connect with a database, call other services, and so on. These settings are already defined in your application.properties file, but the values match the ones for your local environment and won’t work once deployed onto your cluster.
So, how do you easily solve this problem? Let’s walk through an example.
Deploy PostgreSQL in OpenShift backed by OpenShift Container Storage
PostgreSQL has been the fastest growing open source RDBMS over the past decade. It has a solid community and has been around for many years adding more and more features. PostgreSQL features ACID (Atomicity, Consistent, Isolation and Durability) properties. It has indexes (primary/unique), updatable views, triggers, foreign keys (FKs) and even stored procedures (SPs). PostgreSQL also features built-in replication via shipping the WAL (Write Ahead Log) to a number of different database replicas. These replicas can be used in read-only mode. It also has a synchronous replication, where the master waits for at least one replica to have written the data before ACKing.
Convert2RHEL: How to update RHEL-like systems in place to subscribe to RHEL
Over the years, one of the requests Red Hat has gotten over and over again is for help converting other Linux systems to Red Hat Enterprise Linux, in place. We're happy to announce the availability of Convert2RHEL in EPEL. This is a tool that can be used for the conversion of other-than-RHEL systems to RHEL to allow Red Hat to provide support for them. In this post we'll look at systems that can be converted with Convert2RHEL, some of its limitations, and some basic usage.
[...]
We recommend that customers who want to convert non-RHEL systems to RHEL set up a consulting engagement with Red Hat's Consulting Services. However, we are making the tool available as a self-service option for those customers who wish to try to convert their systems on their own. Naturally, we strongly recommend having tested backups for any system that you are looking to run a conversion on.
If you have a support agreement with another vendor, it's our recommendation that you maintain that agreement while working on the transition to RHEL, as we do not provide support for non-RHEL systems. Note that we cannot support "hybrid" systems that have a mix of RHEL and other (e.g. CentOS) packages.
Once a system has been converted to RHEL via the Convert2RHEL tool, or if you do a clean install of RHEL, then it can be eligible for support with a Red Hat Enterprise Linux subscription.
Culture of innovation and collaboration: Open Data Hub
Red Hat is continually innovating and part of that innovation includes researching and striving to solve the problems our customers face. That innovation is driven through the Office of the CTO and includes Red Hat OpenShift, Red Hat OpenShift Container Storage and innovative projects such as the Open Data Hub. We recently interviewed Juana Nakfour, Senior Software Engineer in the AI Center of Excellence for the office of the CTO at Red Hat, about this very topic.
[...]
Open Data Hub is a meta-Operator that has a lot of tools packaged together that can easily install an end-to-end AI/ML platform at once. Just the fact that they're modular and all in together, connected, means you can use module A, together with module P together with module E, which makes it easier for data scientists and engineers to develop faster.
Introducing the syslog-ng-stable RPM repositories
For many years – especially after syslog-ng changed to a rolling release model – users I talked to asked for up-to-date RPM packages. They also asked for a separate repository for each new release to avoid surprises (a new release might accidentally or even intentionally break old features) and to be able to use a given release if they want to (“if it works, do not fix it”). That is how my unofficial RPM repositories were born.
Recently some long-time syslog-ng users and members of the Splunk community started to ask for a repository, which always has the latest syslog-ng version available. Most users still prefer to use separate repositories. That is how I came up with the idea for the syslog-ng-stable repository: I push a new release to this new rolling repo only after at least a week of delay. This is enough to spot most major problems. Once the delay is over and everything seems to be OK, I can push the latest release to the syslog-ng-stable repo. If there is a bigger problem, I can skip the release in the stable repo or wait for a fix.
IBM snaps out of its revenue doldrums, breaking a five-quarter losing streak in Q4
International Business Machines is living a case study of a large, established company vying to transform. Over the last decade, the technology elder has struggled to move into areas like cloud and AI. IBM has leaned on a combination of its own R&D abilities and deep pockets to push into modern markets, but has struggled to turn them into revenue growth.
At one point, Big Blue posted 22 sequential quarters of falling revenue, a mind-boggling testament to how hard it can be to turn around a juggernaut. More recently, IBM shrank for another five consecutive quarters, a streak it broke with yesterday’s news that it had beat analyst expectations.
MontaVista Software Announces Commercial Support for CentOS
MontaVista® Software, LLC, extends its coverage of non-MontaVista Linux distributions by announcing commercial support for CentOS. In addition to Clear Linux OS commercial support that was announced in 2019 (http://bit.ly/302qQMB), MontaVista extends its commitment to the embedded Linux community with CentOS support and maintenance programs.
Ubuntu’s Installer Slideshow Gets a Focal Refresh
Ubuntu’s installer slideshow isn’t something most of us spend an awful time looking at but for new users it serves an important educational goal. The Ubiquity desktop installer plays a slideshow during the main part of the install process. Each slide highlights a key feature or important function available in Ubuntu (or whichever Ubuntu flavour is being installed). The slideshow has been a staple part of Ubuntu (and many flavours) since it was introduced back in Ubuntu 10.10. For the upcoming release of Ubuntu 20.04 the look of the slideshow will better match the look of Yaru, Ubuntu’s default GTK theme (which recently got a big update of its own).
Linux Mint with Windows 7 Theme
This article explains step by step to change GNU/Linux Mint operating system user interface to mimic W7 especially after its official support ended in this January 2020. You can practice this tutorial in Cinnamon Edition and you will install 2 types of theme plus 1 original wallpaper here. By this tutorial, I want to help people who find it's easier to migrate to Free Software if their desktop looks like their previous OS. I believe helping them are good and useful. And I hope by publishing this more people will come to help B00merang Project and others alike to develop these themes. I hope your switch from W7 to GNU/Linux goes easier, smoother, and perfect. Enjoy!
Kernel/Graphics: AMD, Intel and Mesa
SUSE/OpenSUSE: Conferences, Fonts and SUSE CaaS Platform
