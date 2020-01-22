Games: Europa Universalis IV, Overcooked, ScourgeBringer and CreatorCrate
-
Paradox to trial a subscription system to help with DLC overload for Europa Universalis IV
Recently Paradox Interactive and Paradox Development Studio put out a small update for Europa Universalis IV, initially saying it didn't really do much. However, after users did some digging, they had to release a statement about upcoming subscription plans.
Initially, the update notes said they were "running a few experiments aimed at reducing the threshold for new players to access the full EU4 experience" and that they didn't want to disclose what as it would "interfere with the test". Not long after the post, a user replied to show subscriptions mentioning a "monthly payment" for DLC access.
-
Overcooked! 2 has a free content update out with the Spring Festival
Team17 and Ghost Town Games have released a nice free content update for the crazy co-op cooking game Overcooked! 2. See Also: Some previous thoughts on Overcooked! 2.
Out now, the Spring Festival update celebrates the upcoming Year of the Rat for the Chinese New Year celebrations later this month. It adds in five new specially themed kitchens to play through, plus two new chefs with the Rat Chef and Turtle Chef you can select as playable characters.
-
ScourgeBringer - an incredibly stylish mix something between 'Dead Cells and Celeste' arrives soon
Flying Oak Games and Dear Villagers have announced that ScourgeBringer, their wonderfully stylish rogue-lite platformer is releasing on February 6 in Early Access.
The same team that worked on NeuroVoider have returned, with what they say blends elements of Dead Cells and Celeste into a post-apocalyptic world where a mysterious entity wreaked havoc on all humanity. Sounds bleak but the graphics certainly look vibrant.
-
Try the demo for CreatorCrate, a wild roguelike platformer with a curved world and physics fun
CreatorCrate is currently in development, a little rough around the edges but it's showing a lot of promise to be a very fun roguelike platformer with plenty of uniqueness.
With a curved game world set inside a rotating space station, changing gravity, physics interactions with you being able to pick up objects and launch them across the screen—it certainly has a good amount of charm.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1094 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Ubuntu’s Installer Slideshow Gets a Focal Refresh
Ubuntu’s installer slideshow isn’t something most of us spend an awful time looking at but for new users it serves an important educational goal. The Ubiquity desktop installer plays a slideshow during the main part of the install process. Each slide highlights a key feature or important function available in Ubuntu (or whichever Ubuntu flavour is being installed). The slideshow has been a staple part of Ubuntu (and many flavours) since it was introduced back in Ubuntu 10.10. For the upcoming release of Ubuntu 20.04 the look of the slideshow will better match the look of Yaru, Ubuntu’s default GTK theme (which recently got a big update of its own).
Linux Mint with Windows 7 Theme
This article explains step by step to change GNU/Linux Mint operating system user interface to mimic W7 especially after its official support ended in this January 2020. You can practice this tutorial in Cinnamon Edition and you will install 2 types of theme plus 1 original wallpaper here. By this tutorial, I want to help people who find it's easier to migrate to Free Software if their desktop looks like their previous OS. I believe helping them are good and useful. And I hope by publishing this more people will come to help B00merang Project and others alike to develop these themes. I hope your switch from W7 to GNU/Linux goes easier, smoother, and perfect. Enjoy!
Kernel/Graphics: AMD, Intel and Mesa
SUSE/OpenSUSE: Conferences, Fonts and SUSE CaaS Platform
Recent comments
12 hours 3 min ago
12 hours 6 min ago
12 hours 18 min ago
12 hours 20 min ago
12 hours 54 min ago
13 hours 6 min ago
13 hours 24 min ago
13 hours 27 min ago
22 hours 2 min ago
23 hours 3 min ago