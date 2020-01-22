Open Hardware and GNU/Linux Devices
VCON Adds IoT Cloud Connectivity to Existing STM32 & AVR Products
Citizen science traffic monitoring with Raspberry Pi
Homes in Madrid, Dublin, Cardiff, Ljubljana, and Leuven are participating in the Citizens Observing UrbaN Transport (WeCount) project, a European Commission–funded research project investigating sustainable economic growth.
ESP32-Cam Quickstart with Arduino Code
Learn how to add a camera to your Arduino projects the easy way using one of these cheap ESP32-Cam modules. Great for pet cams, home surveillance, time lapses, and computer vision applications.
SoM/baseboard combo forms ST Cortex A7/M4 hybrid-based SBC
SeeedStudio has developed the Odyssey-STM32MP157C, an SBC comprised of an SoM based on ST’s STM32MP1 SoC and the Raspberry Pi-like NPI-STM32MP157C baseboard.
SeeedStudio has built an SoM based on STMicroelectronics’ Arm Cortex A7/M4 hybrid SoC called the SOM-STM32MP157C, along with a Raspberry Pi “inspired” baseboard called the NPi-STM32MP157C. Together these products form a new SBC designated Odyssey-STM32MP157C. Although product details for the SBC yet to appear for on Seeed’s website at the time of this writing, specs and documentation are available on Seeed’s GitHub pages as well as distributor sites Digi-Key and Mouser. The SBC is targeted for applications such as consumer,industrial, white goods, medical and wearable devices.
Apollo Lake in-vehicle PCs have four PoE ports
Nexcom’s “nROK 6222” and similar “VTC 6222” are rugged, Linux-ready in-vehicle computers with an Intel Apollo Lake SoC, 5x GbE (4x with PoE), 3x mini-PCIe, 2x SATA, 2x HDMI, and CAN, serial, VGA, USB 3.0, and GPS.
Nexcom announced a nROK 6222 computer for rolling stock applications and a similar VTC 6222 system for more general-purpose in-vehicle usage. Both systems run Linux or Win 10 on an up to 2GHz, quad-core Atom E3950 from Intel’s Apollo Lake generation. They’re both designed to connect with IP surveillance cameras via 4x Power-over-Ethernet (802.3af/at) enabled GbE ports. They can also assist centralized fleet management applications with extensive wireless support.
The Future of Embedded Software
As the world continues its steady march towards ubiquitous computing, almost everything from airplanes to toasters is being powered by embedded software. In fact, technology is so pervasive, we take connected homes, advanced medical equipment, and self-driving cars almost for granted.
However, many of us who work in the industry have some misgivings about what this explosion in embedded software ultimately means. There are some very important issues that need to be openly discussed and solved before it’s too late.
For instance, why are there no standards to ensure embedded products are designed with quality in mind? A washing machine breaking down due to poorly designed code is one thing, but what about a car? In an industry with no professional certification, who’s responsible for software-related tragedies? It’s easy to think that companies are sparing no expense to build and maintain critical software to the utmost degree of excellence – when we all know that the opposite may be closer to the truth.
Ubuntu’s Installer Slideshow Gets a Focal Refresh
Ubuntu’s installer slideshow isn’t something most of us spend an awful time looking at but for new users it serves an important educational goal. The Ubiquity desktop installer plays a slideshow during the main part of the install process. Each slide highlights a key feature or important function available in Ubuntu (or whichever Ubuntu flavour is being installed). The slideshow has been a staple part of Ubuntu (and many flavours) since it was introduced back in Ubuntu 10.10. For the upcoming release of Ubuntu 20.04 the look of the slideshow will better match the look of Yaru, Ubuntu’s default GTK theme (which recently got a big update of its own).
Linux Mint with Windows 7 Theme
This article explains step by step to change GNU/Linux Mint operating system user interface to mimic W7 especially after its official support ended in this January 2020. You can practice this tutorial in Cinnamon Edition and you will install 2 types of theme plus 1 original wallpaper here. By this tutorial, I want to help people who find it's easier to migrate to Free Software if their desktop looks like their previous OS. I believe helping them are good and useful. And I hope by publishing this more people will come to help B00merang Project and others alike to develop these themes. I hope your switch from W7 to GNU/Linux goes easier, smoother, and perfect. Enjoy!
Kernel/Graphics: AMD, Intel and Mesa
SUSE/OpenSUSE: Conferences, Fonts and SUSE CaaS Platform
