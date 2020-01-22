SUSE/OpenSUSE: Conferences, Fonts and SUSE CaaS Platform
7 tips to survive booth duty at a conference-events
If you contribute to an open-source community, there will be an "opportunity" that you will represent the community to a conference. You're expected to staff the booth and talk to people about the software.
For some people, it looks like you are traveling and having fun. I have news for you. It's not like that.
We are going to see some tips on how to survive the booth duty.
https://fontinfo.opensuse.org/ updated
The information below might fall into the "unsung heroes of openSUSE" category - we think it is clearly worth to be mentioned and getting some applause (not saying that every user should owe the author a beer at the next conference .
Introducing… Stratos for SUSE CaaS Platform
Would you like to make your SUSE CaaS Platform clusters simpler and more intuitive to manage? Do you want to be able to manage multiple clusters from a single pane of glass, whether on premise or in public clouds? Would you like to be able to deploy applications to your clusters, no matter whether they are in a SUSE repository, other public repositories, or your organization’s private repositories?
SUSE CaaS Platform is introducing a tech preview of Stratos Console, a powerful browser-based graphical interface that delivers multi-cluster, multi-cloud management. You can assess the status and health of all of your managed clusters at a glance with multi-cluster overview dashboards, then drill down into any cluster for fine grained management of its workloads and resources.
