Software: Storage Software, Flatpak, Checkra1n, LibreOffice 7.0 and Crust
List Of Open Source Cloud Storage Software For Linux In 2020
Let’s have a look into the list of best and open-source cloud storage software for Linux in 2020. Bookmark out the post for future reference.
Flatpak 1.6.1 Released Due To Security Issue - Special Case Of Getting Access Outside Home
Flatpak 1.6 was an exciting update for this Linux application sandboxing/distribution tech in that it started laying the foundation to support a paid app store but elsewhere in the code-base a security issue came about.
Checkra1n Jailbreak for Linux Nearing Completion, Could Release Soon
Checkra1n co-developer Nikias Bassen or @pimskeks shared on Twitter the exciting news that the Linux version of the exploit is nearing completion and will be released soon rather than later. Henceforth, the jailbreak community now has something to look forward to. In addition, if you're looking to use the Checkra1n jailbreak for Linux, you will have to wait sometime before Nullcon in March.
LibreOffice 7.0 Is The Version Now In Development With Its Skia + Vulkan Support
LibreOffice 6.4 is set to be released in the coming days while succeeding that will now be LibreOffice 7.0.
LibreOffice 6.4.0 should be out over the next week with various user-interface improvements, performance improvements within the Calc spreadsheet software, a QR code generator, faster compilation support, dropping the GTK2 VCL plug-in, various import/export filter improvements, and much more. See the in-progress 6.4 release notes for more details on this exciting update for this free software office suite.
Crust Now Available On Univention Corporate Server
With the addition of Crust in the Univention App Center, UCS users can easily add the entire Crust suite to their UCS instances. This includes Crust Compose for Low Code Development and End-to-End Business Automation, Crust CRM, Crust Service Cloud for Customer Support and Service Automation, Crust Enterprise Messaging, a self-hosted messenger for secure communication within your enterprise and Crust Corredor, for automating repeating tasks with End-to-End Business Automation.
Ubuntu’s Installer Slideshow Gets a Focal Refresh
Ubuntu’s installer slideshow isn’t something most of us spend an awful time looking at but for new users it serves an important educational goal. The Ubiquity desktop installer plays a slideshow during the main part of the install process. Each slide highlights a key feature or important function available in Ubuntu (or whichever Ubuntu flavour is being installed). The slideshow has been a staple part of Ubuntu (and many flavours) since it was introduced back in Ubuntu 10.10. For the upcoming release of Ubuntu 20.04 the look of the slideshow will better match the look of Yaru, Ubuntu’s default GTK theme (which recently got a big update of its own).
Linux Mint with Windows 7 Theme
This article explains step by step to change GNU/Linux Mint operating system user interface to mimic W7 especially after its official support ended in this January 2020. You can practice this tutorial in Cinnamon Edition and you will install 2 types of theme plus 1 original wallpaper here. By this tutorial, I want to help people who find it's easier to migrate to Free Software if their desktop looks like their previous OS. I believe helping them are good and useful. And I hope by publishing this more people will come to help B00merang Project and others alike to develop these themes. I hope your switch from W7 to GNU/Linux goes easier, smoother, and perfect. Enjoy!
Kernel/Graphics: AMD, Intel and Mesa
SUSE/OpenSUSE: Conferences, Fonts and SUSE CaaS Platform
