The Raspberry Pi Zero was a welcome addition to the British single-board computer family when it came out in 2015. All the power and flexibility of the original Raspberry Pi in a form factor the size of a stick of gum.

It's easy to see the Pi Zero merely as a low-powered device with not much to offer to IoT, but as we'll see shortly, it's all a matter of context.

Look, I know these charts showing how it performs compared to the other Pi boards might not be the best advert for the Pi Zero, but stick with me until the end; knowing where the Zero fits in the range allows you to balance power against size and value. Remember all the faster machines are two to three times the price!

In this article I explain how the Raspberry Pi Zero fits into the Pi Family and where it might potentially fit into your future IoT projects. Deep breath, let's get started.